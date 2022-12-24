Orsero has signed the share purchase agreement (SPA) for the purchase of 80% of the share capital of Blampin, for a consideration of around 40 million.

In detail, 32 million will be paid at the closing and 8 million as an earn-out in four equal annual tranches, subject to the achievement of adjusted EBITDA targets.

A share of the share capital of Blampin equal to approximately 13.3% remaining held by the Sellers will be subject to a put&call option to be exercised starting from 1/1/2027 until 12/31/2028. The remaining 6.7% of the share capital will remain the property of a group of Blampin Groupe managers.

Completion of the purchase of 80% of Blampin is expected by the first half of January 2023 subject to the occurrence of the conditions precedent provided for by the SPA. Within the same period, Orsero expects to execute the acquisition of the entire share capital of CAPEXO.

For both transactions, the company has already obtained the favorable opinion of the antitrust. The newly acquired companies will be consolidated by Orsero starting from 1 January 2023, therefore it will not be necessary to update the FY 2022 Guidance.