by admin

The OSAI Automation System Board of Directors approved the proposal to set up a new limited liability benefit company called “OSAI Green Tech SB Srl”.

The newly established company, wholly owned by OSAI Automation System, will have the strategic mission of pursuing profit and common benefit purposes deriving from the development and commercialization of the Re4M project and to promote further innovative applications of sustainable technologies in a circular economy perspective.

Osai will officially present the new company to its stakeholders at the press conference that will take place at the Ecomondo 2022 fair in Rimini on November 8th.

