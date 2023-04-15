Home Business Osaka, Japan, Kishida government gives green light to Daiichi Casino – AsiaNews
Business

Osaka, Japan, Kishida government gives green light to Daiichi Casino – AsiaNews

by admin
Osaka, Japan, Kishida government gives green light to Daiichi Casino – AsiaNews
  1. Osaka, Japan, Kishida govt give green light to Daiichi casino AsiaNews
  2. MGM-led conglomerate gets approval to build Japan’s first casino with $8 billion project investment Wall Street Journal
  3. Japanese government approves casino in Osaka Lianhe Zaobao
  4. Japan’s first casino approved to settle in Osaka to be completed in 2029 Sin Chew Daily
  5. The first batch of casinos built in Japan is expected to attract 20 million customers[Dongfang Headlines]2023-4-14 | Video Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Coating 2023: an edition to remember

You may also like

The Strait Bridge without roofing: and the costs...

MGM-Led Group Gets Approval to Build Japan’s First...

These billion-dollar corporations are each owned by a...

Investing in stocks, Europe beats the US (for...

“Lion’s Cave” startup Tinus goes bankrupt before the...

Crosetto: “The majority can become a great conservative...

Most expensive doner kebab in Berlin: That’s why...

Pnrr, EU: “You risk losing 30%”. Record state...

Elon Musk is planning AI startup X.AI and...

Weekend horoscope 15 and 16 April 2023 sign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy