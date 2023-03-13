Oscar, the champagne colored carpet that turns black. Embarrassment

The Oscar night 2023 offers big surprises. To triumph is “Everything Everywhere All at Once“, which he takes home nicely seven statuettes. Daniel Kwan and Daniel seemsalso known as “the Daniels”, they make history. To break the monopoly only Brendan Fraserwho won the Best Actor award for his touching performance in “The Whale“. Italy stays out from all awards: the short is An Irish Goodbyethe trick The Whale. All Quiet on the Western Front international film and photography. Pinocchio for animation, Ke Huy Quan e Jamie Lee Curtis actors not protagonistsad Avatar special effects An emotional highlight of Oscar night was when John Travolta introduced the “in memoriam” segment, dedicated to the personalities of Hollywood who disappeared in the last year. Travolta she didn’t hold back tears when she remembered Olivia Newton-Johnwho passed away on August 8 last year at the age of 73.

With the singeractress and activist, the actor had shot the unforgettable “Grease” and was left tied up by one long friendship. The iconic “red carpet” of the night of the Oscars is not actually “red”, red, as per tradition. For the 95th Night of the Academy Awards, e for the first time after more than sixty years, the color was chosen champagnewhich, however, turned out to be a small one flop. The choice of the champagne color, the organizers explained, is linked to the fact of wanting to propose one beach type scenery al sunset, but the four thousand square meters of carpet didn’t seem to have stood the test. Wide black patches they have surfaced here and there, and others, the red ones, have really appeared behind the set where the actors stopped for interviews.

