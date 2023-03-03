Home Business Osimhen, Luis Alberto, Biraghi and.. Serie A look at the 10 best goals of the month
Osimhen, Luis Alberto, Biraghi and.. Serie A look at the 10 best goals of the month

Viktor Osimhen (Lapresse)

Biraghi scores goal of the month in February in Serie A

E’ you Christian Biraghi the goal of the month in February in Serie A. The Fiorentina captain won the prize thanks to the goal scored in Verona: his free-kick in the 89th minute from about 57 meters that surprised Montipò in the match won 3-0 by the Viola at Bentegodi (Barak and Cabral had scored before) beat the competition of pearls like that of Vitkor Osimhen against Sassuolo (the 2-0 that closed the match giving Spalletti’s Napoli yet another victory in a triumphant season) or Daniel Green (torpedo at the top corner in Spezia-Empoli 2-2).

Osimhen, Luis Alberto-Pedro, Tsadjout and… the 10 best goals of Serie A in February

In the top 10 also the magic of Lazio Luis Alberto e Pedro, Tsadjout (nice goal from outside the volley for the Cremonese striker in the match won against Roma) and then…

ֻ֧ чӪҵчр_йҾŻ

