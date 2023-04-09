Home Business Ostia: they carry out an eviction and break down the door, but the house belongs to the commissioner
by admin
It looks like the plot of a movie and instead it really happened. In Ostia (Rome), the door of the house of commissioner Carmine Belfiore was broken down by mistake during an eviction operation.

The misunderstanding, as reported by “Repubblica”, had as its protagonist a student who wanted to clear out the apartment inherited from her grandmother and occupied by the tenant. She then showed up at the apartment accompanied by the bailiff, a locksmith and, as per practice, she too by the police and a 118 ambulance.

He rang on the intercom but not having received an answer, brought the blacksmith into action. The girl remembered the inside of the house well but not the outside and so after breaking down the door, she realized she had taken the wrong house.

The misunderstanding cleared up, the door was put back in place and the bailiff proceeded to evict the right apartment.

