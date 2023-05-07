Home » Otb Group, Luca Lo Curzio appointed CEO of Jil Sander
Jil SanderPart of Gruppo OTBannounces the appointment of Luca Lo Curzio as the new CEO of the brand. The manager, who has an international career in the luxury sector, will assume the position from 1 June 2023 and will report directly to the CEO of the OTB Group Ubaldo Minelliwho also served as Chief Executive Officer of Jil Sander following the acquisition of the brand in April 2021.

“We are happy to welcome Luca Lo Curzio In the Gruppo OTB. Jil Sander is a brand with a very high development potential. I am sure that Luca Lo Curzio, a manager with great international experience, will be able to guide the company towards its new growth path”, declared Ubaldo Minelli.

The Curtius boasts a long career in the international luxury sector. From 2016 on Ermenegildo Zegna Groupserved as President and CEO of Ermenegildo Zegna North America and previously as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer.

Before arriving at Ermenegildo Zegna, Luca Lo Curzio has assumed positions of increasing responsibility in the Luxottica Group – where he was Global Marketing Director Retail Sun & Luxury and Country Manager China – in Bain & Company, Danone e L’Oreal. Lo Curzio holds a degree in Business Administration from the La Sapienza University of Rome.

