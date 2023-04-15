Other than a spending review: in the last 10 years the intermediate costs of the public administration have increased by 24 billion

Spending for the Public Administration is rising

Spending review is a theme that has been cyclically touched upon for years. Reducing the costs of public administration has seemed to be a political objective for years. But if you look at the cold numbers, the results have been disappointing. To say it is the Research Office of the Cgia of Mestre: if since 1995 intermediate consumption has been growing steadily, in the last 10 years they have undergone a surge of as much as 27% (in absolute value equal to +24.3 billion euros) , while inflation, again in this same period, rose by 14%. More and more is paid out to keep the public machine running. In 2022, the record expenditure of 115 billion euros was reached.

Doubling

Last year’s 115.2 billion euros are an amount that is more than double the 51.5 billion that the public administration spent last year on investments that are used to create or implement services (plants and machinery in education , healthcare, transport), construction and public utility works (hospitals, schools, kindergartens, road infrastructures) and to acquire intellectual property products (research and development, software).

One negative factor was Covid, another expensive bills. External factors that have increased the costs of the public administration. In the pandemic, for example, between 2020 and 2021, health expenditure rose by 4 billion euros, while the other main outgoing items did not undergo significant changes. Compared to the main EU countries, expenditure for the functioning of our public administration was 6.2% of GDP in 2021, in line with the German one (6.3%), but slightly higher than the Spanish one (5.9%) and decidedly higher than the French one (5.1%).

Healthcare expenses

Compared to all the other countries analysed, Italy differs in a particularly high expenditure of intermediate health care consumption (2.5% of GDP), compared to Spain (2%), France (1.1%) and, in particular, German (0.8%). From the breakdown of the main expenditure items of intermediate consumption, it is discovered that in 2021 (the last year in which these data are available), hospital services (purchase of goods and services of the health system) amount to 19.8 billion, outpatient services (purchase of goods and services of structures not belonging to the hospital system) and environmental protection (waste management) both with 10.1 billion euro.

The medicinal products, equipment and therapeutic appliances cost 7.7 billion, while the expenses for the administration, operation and support of the executive bodies and legislative bodies, tax, amounted to 6.1 billion.