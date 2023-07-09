Other than Dufry-Autogrill and Tim-Kkr: M&A, operations collapse in Italy

Italian M&A market down in the first half of 2023: 55 deals closed for just €13bn

The first half of the year saw a significant slowdown in the Italian M&A market, which continues to be affected by the instability of the macroeconomic scenario and the persistence of the restrictive monetary policies of the central banks.

To bring it back is KPMG: in the first half of 2023 they were completed 555 operations (-14% compared to the 648 transactions of the same period last year) for a value equal to over 13 billion euros (compared to 35 billion in the first half of 2022). Compared to last year, the greats are missing deal. There are only three operations that exceed one billion: the integration between Dufry and Autogrill for a value of 2.4 billion euro; the acquisition of the Irish company listed on the NYSE, Amryt Pharma from I asked Pharmaceuticals for 1.4 billion euros and the acquisition of Centrotec Climate Systems by Ariston Holding with an investment of around 1 billion euros, the largest in the history of the Group.

Per Max Fiani, Partner KPMG and editor of the report “The data recorded in the second quarter confirm the trends observed in the first months of the year. The countervalues ​​undergo a sharp slowdown with a contraction of around 60%, while the decline in volumes is less defined thanks to the stability of the mid-market. In this context, Private Equity played an important role, which continued to support its portfolio companies along the growth path through acquisitions, despite the increase in the cost of money, which has more than doubled in the last 12 months”.

Despite the complex scenario, Italian investors continued to invest abroad: more than half of the turnover in the first six months refers to Italy-to-abroad transactions. In particular, large entrepreneurial families continue to use M&A to create European champions capable of competing on the global stage. The aforementioned are examples of this Dufry-Autogrill, Amryt Pharma–Chiesi Farmaceutici and the acquisition by the Ermenegildo Zegna group of the American Tom Ford International for a value of 136 million euro.

