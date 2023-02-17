In-store and online purchases

The queues are back in the shops, the crowds in the shopping centres. At the restaurant you have to book and in the bars at aperitif time you don’t always find a place. Almost three years since Italy also discovered the word lockdown (it was March 9, 2020) the desire for physicality has returned. The pleasure of sitting at a table in a club with friends, instead of ordering a delivery. To try on the shoes or the shirt that we like, instead of buying it online. To stroll through the windows, even if only to while away the time. In short, the revenge of all the optimists against the pessimists of the pandemic. Of the glass half full on half empty. Or, to put it even simpler, of the analog world on digital.

The return of shopping

Mind you, we are not saying that the decline has begun for the online world, exalted during the Covid years. On the contrary. Data from the B2c eCommerce Observatory record how in 2022 internet purchases reached the 48.1 billion euros in Italy alone, a +20% compared to the previous year. But it was the products that slowed down the growth of e-commerce: +8% in 2022, compared to +18% in 2021. And if we look at the incidence of online sales on total retail sales (i.e. online + offline) we will discover also that the growth rate of the overall sale of goods remained stable (11%), while services gained ground above all (from 12% to 14%). Translated, the desire for the dear old shop is back.

“In recent years, and especially during the pandemic, online has played a driving role in the growth and innovation of retail, including physical ones – he explains Alessandro Perego, Scientific Director of the Digital Innovation Observatories of the Milan Polytechnic –. The increase in costs is influencing the trend of commerce, both online and offline: on the one hand, consumption is feeling the effects of the reduction in purchasing power due to inflation, on the other hand, merchants are working assiduously on optimizing processes to ensure economic sustainability in an unstable and complex scenario”.

From shop to online

With a fact that, in this context, becomes even more interesting. More than one in four customers in 2022 bought on/offline from the same brand, according to the study by Netcomm for Confimprese, the association that brings together leading retail operators. That is to say that the customer tends to become loyal in that process that marketing experts call omnichannel. That is, the ability to follow the customer step by step and everywhere. The average time spent in stores is decreasing, but 39% today look for information online before going shopping, according to Cerved’s Innovation team.

“The world is changing, it’s true, but whoever puts the consumer at the center will win – he says mario resca, president of Confimprese -. E here the shop will still be fundamental, because it represents the physical point, which allows you to be close to the customer and satisfy him”. From the point of view of online integration, of course. “Chains today invest as much in offline as in online. But in the digital age, knowing how to do economies of scale has become the determining factor for success, as it makes it possible to lower the purchase costs of products, to work on fixed costs and to continue to make positive margins, despite the fact that these have undoubtedly decreased with the recent price increases”.

Then there is a curious aspect. Physical stores also attract those realities that were born completely digital. Like Tannico, which moved from the app to wine bars, or PrimaAssicurazioni, which from online policies has also started to do on-site consultancy. “It’s a way to keep regular customers close and intercept new ones – concludes Resca -. If I don’t physically open the store, maybe the customer will find others to turn to. The concept of omnichannel is precisely this: being where the customer is and trying to satisfy him at any time”.