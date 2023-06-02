Home » Other than peace, Italy increases the production of weapons: destination Ukraine
Business

Other than peace, Italy increases the production of weapons: destination Ukraine

by admin
Other than peace, Italy increases the production of weapons: destination Ukraine

Italy will increase missile production of naval artillery systems, ammunition and body armor

Pacifists are warned. Their protests and demonstrations are useless. In fact, Italy will increase the missile production of naval artillery systems, ammunition and bulletproof vests, to be allocated to Ukraine in view of an upcoming aid package. It is what he learnsAnsa from informed sources.

The increase in production, also requested within the contact group of the NATO countries which was held a week ago in Ramstein, concerns the European defense and European defense cooperation programme. In fact, the other EU countries will also benefit from the increase in production. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Referendum against Tier, Lime, Dot: The e-scooter ban was a mistake

You may also like

Barabino & Partners, disbursed 250 thousand euros in...

Stock market podcast: Elmos, Alarmcom, Sensetime, Nvidia –...

U.S. banks’ first-quarter deposit outflows hit record $472...

Elkann at the Turin Economics Festival: “Stellantis is...

Location Germany: “If Brussels continues like this, medium-sized...

Spending hundreds of euros on telephone calls from...

Fed’s Harker: Skipping a rate hike in June...

Resolution 58 of 05/22/2023 – Contribution to the...

LNG: “Not convinced in terms of climate policy”...

Cars, registrations up 23% in May. Try the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy