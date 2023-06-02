Other than peace, Italy increases the production of weapons: destination Ukraine

Italy will increase missile production of naval artillery systems, ammunition and body armor

Pacifists are warned. Their protests and demonstrations are useless. In fact, Italy will increase the missile production of naval artillery systems, ammunition and bulletproof vests, to be allocated to Ukraine in view of an upcoming aid package. It is what he learnsAnsa from informed sources.

The increase in production, also requested within the contact group of the NATO countries which was held a week ago in Ramstein, concerns the European defense and European defense cooperation programme. In fact, the other EU countries will also benefit from the increase in production.


