Other than pineapple, now pizza is made with Coca Cola: the idea of ​​Pizza Hut comes from Malaysia

Did you think pineapple pizza was blasphemous? Well, wait till you hear the latest. From Asia, and more particularly from Malaysiacomes there pizza to taste Coca Cola. The Malaysian branch of Pizza Hut e Coca Cola have in fact just announced a collaboration that aims to create “a range of offerings with innovative flavors”, such as the “Hawaiian Cola Pizza“, the fusion between the most popular of the chain, namely the chicken and pineapple pizza, and a specially prepared sauce with Cola syrup.

In other words, the idea of ​​Pizza Hut and Coca Cola is to merge their respective flagship products – pizza and the drink of the same name – to create “new taste experiences”. In addition to the “Hawaiian Cola Pizza” the “Krispy Cola Wing Street”, which features chicken wings dipped in a special cola-infused glaze.

According to international media, this combination is meant to create a “delightful palette of spicy and savory flavorscomplemented by a dash of Cola’s signature fizz.” “Pizza Hut and Coca-Cola are both innovation-driven brands, which is why they’re loved by people from different walks of life,” he said Emily Chong, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut Malaysia. At the moment it is not known whether these two new products will also arrive in the West, but it is certain that they will be able to be enjoyed starting from Tuesday 1 August in the Pizza Hut stores in Malaysia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

