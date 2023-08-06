Other than Romans, the bridges in Italy are shaking: is it all the fault of the god of money?

Can we still use the knowledge of the ancients using modern materials to match bridges that are thousands of years old? The comment

Yesterday I posted one discussion with an old engineer friend of mine and as usual, curiosity, with people who know more than you, comes forward almost immediately. The topic was about bridges which in Italy, but also in the world, have the tendency to collapse if too stressed, some images seen on TV are truly impressive. The introduction was: is it a simple “savings” factor on materials?

If so, this implies that a given load is not bearable in the absence of steel or concrete and, as usual, there is collapse in both new and old construction. The question arises: why are there still bridges that the ancient Romans built 2000 years ago? The answer, for us who are not experts, was: have you noticed any difference between a Roman bridge and a modern one? Since we are all equipped with a mobile phone, a Roman bridge:

and one modern:

Done! To translate it in a few words we can say that the bridge built with arches has a greater load capacity than that of a “long” bridge, even if supported by tie rods or close pilings, it must also always be remembered that reinforced concrete was invented by the Romans and in a certain sense it also has the ability to “repair itself”. You know a bridge that doesn’t need maintenance or repair? Well, much of this we have lost for a question of money. His conclusion was: Will we ever get things right? Now one of the problems that concern us is the viability: can we still use the knowledge of the ancients using modern materials to equal the bridges that are thousands of years old? Necessity is the mother of the arts – La necessita è madre delle arti.

