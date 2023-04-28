Other than Silvio, Alfano manager also conquers Esselunga

Last June Esselunga rose to 100% of the company’s capital by buying 32.5% from Unicredit for 435 million

After i Rotelli eh Gaviothe former pluriminister Angelino Alfanonow a partner of the well-known law firm BonelliErede, ended up in the heart of too Marina Sylvia Caprottidaughter of the deceased Bernardo founder of long Sand of the mother Giuliana.

In fact, a few weeks ago Alfano he was appointed president of La Villata Immobiliare, the company that brings together the main real estate properties of the parent company long Sthe large-scale distribution group owned by Caprotti and of the mother. Alfanowho last year became president of Policlinico San Donato (the hospital group of the Rotelli family) and for a few days now president of Astm (the Gavio motorway group) in La Villata took the place of Stephen Ciolliformer group chief financial officer of long S and whose term had expired.

The Villata in the latest available balance sheet (2021) closed with a profit of 71.7 million euros, it showed assets of over 1.1 billion, of which real estate properties held for almost 800 million: in addition to land, they are 83 of the 169 commercial properties of the stores long S. Last June long S rose to 100% of the company’s capital by buying 32.5% from Unicredit for 435 million, a sum financed in cash for almost 60% of the value (255 million) and for the remainder (180 million) from the bank led by Andrea Orcel via unsecured financing.

