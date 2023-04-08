Other than single party or new party. The side step of the Florentine Senator is a distance from everything

Bye-bye third pole! The rise of Matthew Renzi to the direction of The Reformist, definitively sanctions the archiving of the project Italy alive and with it the so-called “central pole”. Other than single party or new party. The side step of the Florentine Senator is a distance from everything. Certainly not from politics, but from a project that no longer hears from him.

Of a party never born (and which perhaps – indeed, almost certainly – will never be born) of which not only does he not feel a part but which he will never be able to drive because he is made in the image of another: his friend-enemy Carlo Calenda.

In conclusion Matthew Renzi he has always thought he was something else: being a little king – among other things – halved has never fascinated him; even less today that the third pole in Friuli Venezia Giulia obtained a very modest 2.7%. And if the lifeblood of the Florentine vein is deprived of Calenda’s party, the fate of the centrist “plantula” appears sealed.

