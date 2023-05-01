Alfieri and thanksgiving from Elisabeth Taylor: “Tell him I love him”

In the day celebrating i workers my thoughts go to the Professor Octavio Alfierian internationally renowned heart surgeon, a point of reference for the hospital St. Raphael from Milan. Alfieri will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of Thoracic Surgery on May 4 in New York, “Lifetime achievement award.” An acknowledgment prestigious for an extraordinary doctor who saved an impressive number of lives. He performed more than ten thousand interventions in forty years. Unforgettable, for the mass media, the operation al Heart a Silvio Berlusconi. Ottavio Alfieri is the inventor of the technique “Edge-To Edge Mitral Repair,” a discovery that has allowed non-invasive treatments of various valvular pathologies. Elisabeth Taylorfor example, was saved thanks to the genius of Prof. Alfieri, when the actress discovered the name of whoever had thought up that saving technique, she thanked him with these words: “Tell Alfieri that I love him”.

Octavius Bishops is loved not only by the great cinema icon of all time, but also by many people, who note al great audience are not and that thanks to a genius of cardiac surgery they continued to live, to fulfill their lives. Isn’t this the greatest miracle a doctor can perform? Nurture life, ‘repair the faults’ of the body, therefore lengthen life. Thanks to Ottavio Alfieri for what he still does, saving lives. To conclude: I invite everyone to listen to his intervention as part of the Milanesiana 2023 conceived and directed by Elizabeth Sgarbi. On 16 June at the AEM Foundation, at 12.00. Unmissable! Congratulations Professor Ottavio Alfieri for your well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award.

