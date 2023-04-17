Otto boss explains why he does not want to copy Amazon

Michael Otto’s father, Werner Otto, laid the foundation for the Otto empire in 1949. picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

In his role as CEO of the Otto Group, entrepreneur Michael Otto transformed the family business into one of the most successful e-commerce companies in the world. In an interview with theHandelsblatt” he spoke about the competitor Amazon and admitted a mistake in his actions. He also criticized Karstadt, for example, for having “completely overslept” developments in the industry.

The Otto Group, which includes online shops such as Otto, Lascana and Aboutyou as well as a parcel service and several financial service providers, is now firmly established not only in Germany but also in other parts of Europe and the USA.

Responsible for the breakthrough is Michael Otto, who in his former role as CEO expanded the company into the most successful German e-commerce company. But as in every company, things didn’t always run smoothly at the Otto Group. In an interview with theHandelsblatt“, the 80-year-old entrepreneur Michael Otto spoke about his mistake and the competitor Amazon.

“We don’t want to copy Amazon”

According to one conducted by the EHI Retail Institute Study On the e-commerce market in Germany, Amazon continues to take first place in terms of sales. The online shop Otto came in second. Entrepreneur Michael Otto is satisfied with this placement. “We don’t want to copy Amazon, we just have a different concept,” he explained to the “Handelsblatt“. Otto attaches particular importance to more personal service and sustainable products and only allows selected dealers.

Department stores are no longer magnets

Michael Otto also knows that stationary shops are under increasing pressure. In his opinion, however, the department stores themselves are to blame for this, since they “completely overslept” the development. For example, after the takeover of Neckermann and in association with Quelle, Karstadt did not take the opportunity to “establish an important position in online retail”. He himself, on the other hand, would have noticed back then that over 90 percent of his customers ordered their goods online and then abolished the Otto catalogue.

As another negative example, he gave the “Handelsblatt” the department store Horten. It was convincing at the time because of the innovative “Galeria concept”, according to which each branch should appear like a collection of several shops and the classic division into departments should be broken. “And that should have been further developed and supplemented with an online offer that complements the entire range of products,” criticizes Otto.

Michael Otto admits his own mistakes

Despite all the successes, the entrepreneur admits that he made a mistake – namely when Otto opened a self-service department store in Hamburg at the end of the 1960s. “Then we wanted to expand that, but made the mistake of bringing in specialists for department stores,” he says. However, they watered down the concept and “developed small department stores with two floors and service”. The plan failed and he eventually sold the houses to Horten. Nevertheless, Michael Otto is proud of his work and emphasizes in the interview: “If anyone was keen to experiment, it was us.”

