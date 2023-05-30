OTTO Immobilien reports the sale of two apartment buildings to Tal Group in the first quarter of 2023

Vienna (OTS) – OTT real estate accompanied two acquisitions by the young Viennese apartment building developer Tal Group in the first quarter of 2023. Objects were brokered in Favoriten: an apartment building in Buchengasse by VRG Immobilien with around 1,300 m² of existing space and around 540 m² of attic potential. There is also a corner apartment building in Velum’s Schröttergasse with around 900 m² of floor space and an unfinished attic. Both properties have a high development potential beyond the top floor due to vacancies and time limits in the existing areas.

“We are particularly pleased that we were able to successfully accompany an up-and-coming company that is relatively new to the Viennese apartment building market with two acquisitions within a short period of time,” says Mag. Lukas Tröhandladviser apartment building at OTT real estate. “We would also like to express our thanks to the two sellers who made it possible to process the transactions efficiently.”

The managing director of the Tal Group, Kevin Talwhose company’s goal, he says, is “to create quality housing in today’s real estate market.”

