Our district launched a special supervision action of intellectual property inspection to escort “Inner Mongolia brand”|Intellectual Property|Our District|Prosecution_Sina News

This article is transferred from: Inner Mongolia Daily

Protection is a step forward and implemented without compromise

Our district launched a special supervision action of intellectual property inspection to escort the “Inner Mongolia brand”

News from our newspaper on April 25 (Reporter Hao Jiali, intern Liu Qianqian) April 26 this year is the 23rd World Intellectual Property Day. The reporter learned from the People’s Procuratorate of the autonomous region that the procuratorial organs of the whole region are applying what they have learned, combining the harvest from thematic education with reality. From April, the procuratorial organs of the whole region carried out the special supervision action of intellectual property rights inspection and escort “Inner Mongolia Brand”, which will end in December.

It is reported that during the special supervision operation, the procuratorial organs of the whole district give full play to the prosecutorial functions of criminal, civil, administrative and public interest litigation of intellectual property rights, focusing on forging and counterfeiting well-known brands, infringing on the patents of well-known brand companies, infringing on the trade secrets of well-known brand companies, and involving infamous brands. Four types of illegal and criminal acts of fair competition are subject to special supervision.

At the same time, the procuratorial organs of the region will punish crimes of infringement of intellectual property rights in accordance with the law, strengthen the supervision of filing and investigation activities, and prevent cases that are not filed or improperly filed; strengthen the precise supervision of civil and administrative litigation, focus on false lawsuits, and strengthen the transfer of criminal clues; Steadily explore public interest litigation in the field of intellectual property rights, focus on the protection of time-honored brands, intangible cultural heritage, folklore works, and Mongolian (Chinese) medicine intellectual property rights, and explore the development of administrative public interest litigation; do a good job in the “combination boxing” of comprehensive judicial protection, especially for well-known brands Enterprises, vigorously carry out the listing activities of “contact points for intellectual property prosecution and protection”, establish a normalized communication and contact mechanism, and provide customized “one-to-one” procuratorial legal services for enterprises.

