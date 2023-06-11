Home » “Our father is not a brand”: it is a feud between Berlinguer’s sons and l’Unità
“Our father is not a brand”: it is a feud between Berlinguer’s sons and l’Unità

L’Unità, Berliguer’s children against the newspaper: “It only retains the name of the ancient and glorious newspaper”

“Please leave him alone.” This concludes the letter signed on Repubblica by the four children of Enrico Berlinguer – Bianca, Maria Stella, Marco and Laura – expressing bewilderment and bitterness at the use of a photo of their father used as a promotion of theexit in news kiosk dell’Unit, now directed by Piero Sansonetti. A letter that comes out on the day of the thirty-ninth anniversary of the disappearance of the leader of the Italian Communist Party, who died in Padua shortly after making his last speech in the square.

Berlinguer’s children, in particular, dispute the use of a photograph dated March 24, 1984 in which their father “smiled surrounded by many companions while a huge demonstration crossed the streets of Rome to protest against the cuts to the escalator wanted by the presided government by Bettino Craxi. The full-page title of the Unit was: HERE WE ARE. And in the buttonhole we read: An uninterrupted flow of workers with trains, coaches and ships”. A photo “so significantly linked to his time and so, of that time, a powerful expression to advertise an inevitably completely different product”.

