“Our father is not a brand”: it is a feud between Berlinguer’s sons and l’Unità

L’Unità, Berliguer’s children against the newspaper: “It only retains the name of the ancient and glorious newspaper”

“Please leave him alone.” This concludes the letter signed on Repubblica by the four children of Enrico Berlinguer – Bianca, Maria Stella, Marco and Laura – expressing bewilderment and bitterness at the use of a photo of their father used as a promotion of theexit in news kiosk dell’Unit, now directed by Piero Sansonetti. A letter that comes out on the day of the thirty-ninth anniversary of the disappearance of the leader of the Italian Communist Party, who died in Padua shortly after making his last speech in the square.

READ ALSO: L’Unità is back on newsstands. Sansonetti: “Pacifist, but no to dialogue with Conte”

Berlinguer’s children, in particular, dispute the use of a photograph dated March 24, 1984 in which their father “smiled surrounded by many companions while a huge demonstration crossed the streets of Rome to protest against the cuts to the escalator wanted by the presided government by Bettino Craxi. The full-page title of the Unit was: HERE WE ARE. And in the buttonhole we read: An uninterrupted flow of workers with trains, coaches and ships”. A photo “so significantly linked to his time and so, of that time, a powerful expression to advertise an inevitably completely different product”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

