“Our job is to tell stories that make the future tangible”

As creative director and “world builder”, he set international cinema standards, for example in Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report” in 2002 with Tom Cruise in the leading role. Born in Britain, Alex McDowell is an icon for film and industrial design with his “Experimental Design” studio and the World Building Institute. The 68-year-old has lived in Los Angeles since 1986 and is coming to Linz this week for the “Sharing Desired Futures – Making the Future Tangible” conference.