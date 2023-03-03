Hamburg-based fintech Ruuky filed for bankruptcy in early January. Although there were over a dozen interested parties, no solution could be found for the smartphone bank.

Jes Hennig, Max Schwarz, Timo Steffens and Deepankar Jha (from left to right) have to rehire their fintech after almost two years. Ruuky

Two months of hope come to an end. The Hamburg startup Ruuky, which developed a banking app for young people, will cease operations at the end of April. This comes from a customer email. At the beginning of January, the founding team around Jes Hennig, Deepankar Jha, Max Schwarz and Timo Steffens filed for bankruptcy at the district court. “We did not succeed in obtaining new capital in the current market environment,” said CEO Hennig at the time. Well-known seed VCs such as Cavalry Ventures and Vorwerk Ventures previously invested a total of four million euros in the fintech.

After the announcement of insolvency, more than 20 interested parties contacted insolvency administrator Jens-Sören Schröder, in particular strategic investors such as banks and fintechs as well as private equity companies, the company said. At the end of January, Schröder was therefore also optimistic: “I am very confident that the search for investors for Ruuky will be successful. Many banks and other financial service providers are currently looking for strategies on how to successfully digitally address young people in particular and how to retain them as customers in the long term.”

Millions of Tiktok likes lose value

It is now clear: the Ruuky team and the insolvency administrator did not manage to bag a deal in time. The 250,000 customers were According to reports Informed at the beginning of March that the operation of the banking app will be discontinued in the next few weeks. Transfers and payments are still possible as usual. In the mail, however, users are asked to empty their current account by April 30th. Ruuky doesn’t even seem to have found a partner bank to which existing customers can switch.

read too This pitch deck helped the Pliant founders to the 26 million round

The bet was risky from the start. The founding team started Ruuky in May 2021, at that time still under the name Pockid. The Berlin industry leader N26 had previously unsuccessfully given up such a business model. Managing pocket money via an app and enabling initial payments via debit card was hardly worthwhile. The period in which the product is interesting for young people seemed too short.

The Hamburg fintech founders still believed in the success of their offer. In order to increase the length of stay, the startup relied on savings plans and a feed in the app in which payment and savings functions can be used together. On top of that, Ruuky did targeted marketing Tiktok: Employees showed short video sketches, had passers-by compete against each other in mental arithmetic or explained technical terms such as inflation and monopoly. More than 230,000 followers and around 2.8 million likes came together on Tiktok. They’re worth nothing now.