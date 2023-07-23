Out for the Twitter bird? | News.at

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll have it live globally tomorrow,” Musk continued. He also posted an image of a flickering “X” and later replied “yes” in an audio chat via Twitter Spaces when asked if the Twitter logo would change. This “should have happened a long time ago,” he added.

The company initially did not comment on this. On its website, Twitter describes the bird logo as its “primary identifier”. “That’s why we protect it so much,” it says. The logo change would be the next surprise on Twitter under Musk’s turbulent aegis. The boss of the electric car manufacturer Tesla took over the group last October for 44 billion dollars. Since then he has turned the company inside out. As one of his first acts, he fired management and half the workforce, embarking on an aggressive cost-cutting streak. In addition, he then repeatedly announced innovations, some of which he cashed in again shortly afterwards. He also renamed the company X Corp.

Battle of the short message services

Most recently, Musk caused a stir when he capped the number of tweets that could be read each day. This gave new Twitter rival Threads a boost: Facebook parent company Meta’s short message service recorded more than 100 million registrations in the first five days after it was launched in early July. According to its own statements, Twitter had around 240 million users last summer.

However, Musk had repeatedly alienated users and advertisers in recent months. Most recently, Musk reported a slump in advertising revenue. Musk, who is also the head of aerospace company Space X, also recently founded an artificial intelligence (AI) startup called xAI.

