According to news on November 13, a man in Raoping County, Chaozhou, Guangdong said that when he was driving a Tesla car and was about to stop, the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran for 2 kilometers at high speed, hitting two motorcycles and two bicycles one after another, causing 2 deaths and 3 injuries. . The live video shows that the car’s edge lights are turned on and the driver is constantly manipulating it. The staff of the Chaozhou Traffic Police Brigade said that as of now, the accident is still under further investigation, and “the identification results have not yet come out.”

Tesla made an official response to the video of the heat transfer. It can be seen from the existing video of the accident that the brake lights were not lit for a long time during the high-speed driving of the vehicle. This is consistent with the situation reflected in the background data: the vehicle switch has been deeply depressed for a long time, and once maintained 100%; the whole process did not press the brake; the driver briefly pressed the P button four times during driving, and then quickly released it. At the same time, the brake lights also come on and off quickly.

Users reported product problems, and the video deleted in the background of the Dewu App was intercepted by Huawei. The official response is communicating and verifying

It was reported on November 13 that a user at Station B said that there was a problem with the purchase of Dewu during Double 11, so he submitted video evidence to Dewu. After that, the Dewu app tried to delete the video uploaded by the user, but it was intercepted by Huawei and sent to Dewu. The notification bar of the mobile phone reminds that “the deleted video of ‘Dewu’ has been detected, and it has been successfully blocked”.

The official Dewu App responded to “a user’s feedback on Huawei’s mobile phone prompting Dewu to delete photos”, saying that the company has contacted the user and the mobile phone manufacturer for verification as soon as possible. Dewu said that the company has absolutely no motivation to delete user albums and other non-compliant behaviors; at the same time, Dewu does not have the corresponding technical ability to batch identify or even delete users’ massive video content.

In addition, Dewu pointed out in the statement that when the app manages the generated cache files, the mobile phone system will judge it as abnormal behavior and similar false positives will appear. Dewu said that the company is communicating with users and manufacturers to verify the situation that the user’s feedback was judged as abnormal behavior by the mobile phone system. (IT House)

Huawei Mate 50 launches 60-day waiting list, first order and first delivery

It was reported on November 13 that the Huawei Mate 50 series has added a new purchase method of “60-day waiting list” in the Huawei Mall. According to the official instructions, the waiting time is estimated. If the product is produced in advance, it will be shipped in advance. The delivery order of the order is determined by the order payment order, and the order is placed first and shipped first. It has been more than two months since the Huawei Mate 50 series was released. Today, except for the Huawei Mate 50E model, other models are still sold online for a limited time. It is understood that consumers who choose to wait in line for 60 days can cancel the order at any time within the validity period of the order and receive a full refund. If the order expires and there is no output, it will automatically expire, and the system will automatically initiate a full refund. In addition, after the order is cancelled or expired, if you choose to buy again, you need to queue up again. To put it simply, consumers who choose “60-day waiting in line” do not need to fight to grab their mobile phones every day, they can just wait after placing an order. (Fast Technology)

It is reported that Xiaomi cooperates with domestic brands to launch new cars, the price is less than 100,000

It was reported on November 13 that Xiaomi Auto is planning to cooperate with several domestic car brands, and may jointly launch a model in the near future. This model is directly comparable to Tesla in many hardware configurations, but the price is higher. Attractiveness, may be pressed to less than 100,000 yuan. “If I can really kill 100,000 yuan, then I will definitely buy Xiaomi.” An industry insider said. The other party believes that although there are many cost-effective models on the market, the price of models that can match Tesla’s hardware cannot reach the level of 100,000 yuan. Not only that, the other party also pointed out: “Tesla has a factory in the mainland, plus the mainland’s various subsidies for new energy vehicles, the actual price users get is much lower than that in Hong Kong, Taiwan and some overseas countries.” network)

QQ internal test supports WeChat login function

Recently, some users said that QQ is testing support for WeChat login function in a small range. This capability allows users to bind their WeChat account to their QQ account. After the binding is successful, they can log in and use QQ directly through the authorization of their WeChat account. According to the user’s experience feedback, this login method is located in QQ’s settings – security – third-party binding. The experience is similar to logging in to other third-party apps through WeChat. (Tech Planet)

For the first time in 14 years, neither Alibaba nor JD.com has announced the GMV figures for Double Eleven.

At 0:00 on November 12, the 14th Tmall Double 11 ended. It is worth noting that neither Alibaba nor JD.com officially announced the specific GMV data of this Double Eleven. The good performance reports and big sales screens of previous years were also absent. Tmall said that this year’s Tmall Double 11 was stable and improving, and the transaction scale was the same as last year. According to JD.com, as of 23:59 on the evening of November 11, the 2022 “JD.11.11 Global Love Season” surpassed the industry growth rate and created a new record. At the same time, the number of retail shopping users has also achieved another success. For comparison, the total transaction volume of Tmall Double 11 in 2021 is 540.3 billion yuan, an increase of 42.1 billion yuan compared with 498.2 billion yuan in 2020. On the other hand, JD.com’s double 11 transaction volume in 2021 will exceed 349.1 billion yuan.

Luo Yonghao ranked first among new anchors with a turnover of over 100 million yuan on Taobao

Recently, during Tmall Double 11, Taobao Live generated 62 live broadcast rooms with a turnover of more than 100 million yuan and 632 live broadcast rooms with a turnover of more than 10 million yuan. The turnover of new anchors increased by 345% year-on-year. Among them, Luo Yonghao and Yaowang Dream Station were both promoted to live broadcast rooms with a turnover of more than 100 million yuan; and Luo Yonghao ranked first in turnover, and Yuanwang Dream Station ranked second. The top 3 store broadcast turnover are Xiaomi official flagship store and Estee Lauder flagship. (Financial Association)

Zhengzhou Foxconn Recruitment Isolation Living Allowance Increases to 1,600 Yuan

According to news on November 13, the Zhengzhou Foxconn Cooperation Labor Office stated that newly recruited employees who entered the prefecture and city isolation points from November 9 to 19 will enjoy a 4-day isolation living allowance of 400 yuan per day (including 3-day prefecture-level isolation and 1-day isolation). Point-to-point delivery check-in), a total of 1,600 yuan. It is understood that the isolation living allowance was calculated at 100 yuan per day. In addition, newly recruited employees who report before November 19 (inclusive) will enjoy an additional 3,000 yuan job stabilization allowance after 30 days of employment, and employees who report from November 20 to 26 will enjoy an additional 2,000 yuan in employment after 30 days of employment. Post allowance, after meeting the in-service conditions, will be paid with the monthly salary. (Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily)

Douyin E-commerce: During Double 11, 7,667 live broadcast rooms sold more than one million yuan

On November 13, Douyin E-commerce released the data report of “Douyin Double 11 Good Things Festival” on November 12. The report shows that from October 31 to November 11, Douyin e-commerce participated in the Double 11 event. The number of merchants has increased by 86% year-on-year, and interest e-commerce content has continued to deliver goods. The total time of live broadcasts has reached 38.21 million hours, and the sales of 7,667 live broadcast rooms have exceeded one million yuan. (The Paper)

The largest “wool” of QQ mailbox is gone: the maximum free capacity is 16G, and the expansion is 15 yuan per month

On November 13th, QQ mailbox recently adjusted its capacity strategy. At this stage, the initial mailbox capacity is 2GB, and a maximum of 16G mailbox capacity can be provided free of charge, which is doubled three times. If users need more capacity, they need to pay to upgrade the mailbox capacity and file transfer station to 2048GB, and the cost is 15 yuan. per month. Previously, QQ mailbox can be manually expanded for free every 90 days. After the expansion, the mailbox capacity will double, and when you use 50% of the capacity, it will automatically double, until the “unlimited capacity” similar to the figure below is finally achieved. (Fast Technology)

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: my country’s virtual reality investment and financing scale will increase by more than 100% in 2021

On November 13th, the 2022 World VR Industry Conference opened in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province on November 12th. According to the person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the virtual reality industry has entered a new round of outbreak in recent years. The virtual reality and augmented reality terminal market is expanding rapidly, opening up a new space for the explosive growth of the virtual reality industry. In 2021, the global shipments of virtual reality headsets will grow rapidly, breaking through the important turning point of annual shipments of 10 million units for the first time. In 2021, my country’s virtual reality investment and financing scale will increase by more than 100%. According to incomplete statistics, my country’s virtual reality related There are more than 10,000 enterprises.

FTX Group, the second largest exchange in the currency circle, declared bankruptcy and the founder resigned

On November 13th, the well-known cryptocurrency trading platform FTX trading company recently announced through social media that the company and other affiliates of the FTX Group have initiated voluntary bankruptcy proceedings in accordance with relevant U.S. laws. Man-Fried has resigned.

It is reported that FTX was founded in 2019 and has more than 1 million users worldwide. The bankruptcy filing documents show that the company has more than 100,000 creditors and a debt scale of between $10 billion and $50 billion. Analysts believe that FTX filed for bankruptcy because of a large number of customers requesting the withdrawal of cryptocurrency assets and competitors abandoning acquisition plans. Data shows that $6 billion was outflowed from the FTX trading platform in the three days before bankruptcy. (CCTV Finance)

Not enough layoffs: Musk abruptly fired 80% of Twitter’s contract workers, totaling 4,400

On November 14, according to internal communication records shared by full-time Twitter employees, a large number of Twitter contract workers found that they were suddenly fired this weekend because they lost access to Twitter’s chat tool Slack and other work systems. Twitter has terminated the contracts of 4,400 contract workers, or 80 percent of the total of 5,500 contract workers, according to technology news site Platformer. The layoffs will have a significant impact on the content moderation and core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. (IT House)

Zuckerberg: My layoffs are at least not as messy as Musk

On November 13th, after laying off tens of thousands of Meta employees, Zuckerberg shared some inspiring ideas at last Friday’s employee meeting: At least we don’t push the push like Elon Musk. It’s so bad. Together, Musk and Zuckerberg have laid off nearly 15,000 employees in the past week or so. Musk laid off about 3,700 employees in an unsigned email after he kept many employees at work for most of the previous weekend. Zuckerberg, for his part, released a signed memo to employees explaining his decision to eliminate 11,000 jobs and take responsibility for the company’s overhiring during the tech industry’s “pandemic dividend.” (Phoenix Network Technology)

The founders of Tucson who were laid off in the future join forces to fight back: fire 4 directors and reorganize the board of directors

Recently, I ousted the board that ousted me, and it became a real event. The latest announcement of the self-driving truck company Tucson Future on the American Stock Exchange on the 10th shows that its co-founder and former CEO Hou Xiaodi joined hands with another major shareholder, Chen Mo, to remove the company’s board of directors through a majority vote and fired 4 director. And just about 10 days ago, on October 31, the company issued an announcement saying that the company’s board of directors removed Hou Xiaodi as CEO and chairman.

The latest announcement shows that four of the five previous board members of TuSimple were fired, and the remaining director, Hou Xiaodi, became the only board member. On the 10th, Hou Xiaodi, the sole director, appointed Chen Mo and Lv Cheng to the company’s board of directors to form a new Tucson future board of directors. The new board of directors removed Ersin Yumer as the company’s interim CEO and president, appointed Lu Cheng as the company’s CEO, and appointed Chen Mo as the company’s executive chairman of the board of directors, and the power returned to the founding management team. TuSimple’s latest financial report shows that the company’s revenue in the third quarter of this year was $2.653 million, a year-on-year increase of 49%; a net loss of $113 million. (TechWeb)

Hon Hai’s Thailand electric vehicle factory starts construction: planned annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, target mass production in 2024

Recently, HORIZON PLUS, a joint venture between Hon Hai and Thailand’s PTT Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony for an electric vehicle factory in Thailand. HORIZON PLUS is expected to invest about 37 billion baht (about 7.317 billion yuan), with the goal of completing construction in 2024 and reaching the stage of production and delivery. The initial production capacity will be 50,000 electric vehicles per year and gradually increase to 150,000 electric vehicles per year to meet the growing electric vehicle market demand by 2030.

According to reports, HORIZON PLUS provides comprehensive production services for electric vehicles, including the manufacture of key components for electric vehicles. In addition, HORIZON PLUS’ business model is a contracted design manufacturing service (CDMS) for all brand owners who wish to manufacture their cars in Thailand. (IT House)

TikTok plans to launch voice shopping in the United States to compete with Amazon, Google

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is considering releasing new technology that would enable users to shop by voice, in a bid to accelerate its e-commerce efforts in the U.S. and compete with Amazon and Google, according to a U.S. trademark application filed in September by TikTok’s parent company ByteDance. The technology largely revolves around the “Fulfillment by TikTok Shop” program, which focuses on launching goods and services related to fulfilling online orders, including payment processing, shipping packaging, warehousing services, and handling product returns. But beyond that, the new technology could include an additional service that enables users to use their voice to shop online and conduct financial transactions. ByteDance envisions a wide range of applications for voice technology, such as being used to remotely control lamps, TVs and air conditioners, as well as search for news, weather forecasts and online encyclopedia information using voice. (NetEase Technology)

Apple’s search engine is “stillborn”, and core members have returned to Google

November 13 news, after four years, Apple’s search engine may be “stillborn.” Srinivasan Venkatachary, one of the core people in Apple’s search engine project, has returned to Google as the company’s vice president, the sources said. Two other employees, Shukla and Baker, have also been working under him before, and it is not known whether all three have left Apple. According to the 2019 financial report, Apple acquired a company called Laserlike in 2018. The core members of the company include Anand Shukla, Srinivasan Venkatachary and Stephen Baker They are all Google employees and work in search engine-related work, so I believe this is also evidence that Apple has always wanted to develop its own search engine. (Phoenix Network Technology)

Disney plans layoffs, targeted hiring freezes and travel restrictions

November 13 news, Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives on November 12, showing that Disney is suspending the recruitment plan in a targeted manner and planning “small layoffs” to control costs, in an effort to bring Disney+’s streaming service to a profitable level. Hiring will continue for a small number of the most critical business positions, the memo said, while others will be put on hold. He also mentioned that business travel for employees will also be restricted and travel will require prior approval. Disney’s latest earnings report showed that the entertainment giant took more losses from its foray into streaming video, more than doubling its fourth-quarter loss to $1.47 billion, missing Wall Street’s expectations for its quarterly profit. Shares in the company fell more than 13% after the results were announced.

Foxconn’s India iPhone factory expected to add 53,000 workers over the next two years

Apple supplier Foxconn plans to revamp production by tripling the number of employees at its iPhone factory in India within two years, two Indian sources familiar with the matter said. Specifically, this number is 53,000 employees. After the expansion, the number of employees in the Tamil Nadu plant in southern India will increase to 70,000. By comparison, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory currently has 200,000 workers. Foxconn Chairman Liu Yangwei said on an earnings call last Thursday that the company would adjust capacity and production to avoid further disruptions to supplies over the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays. In the five months since April this year, Apple’s iPhone exports from India reached $1 billion. Although India’s iPhone output is small in terms of Chinese-made volume, it shows that Apple is willing to invest in India to replace China‘s electronic assembly dominance.

Google has begun to refund Stadia cloud game users, and all game costs will be refunded in the same way

On November 13th, in September this year, Google announced that it would shut down its Stadia cloud gaming service in early 2023. Google also announced at the time that it planned to refund all games users have purchased on Stadia since launch. Now, refunds for these games have begun, and the vast majority of refunds should have arrived by January next year. Additionally, Google will reach out to these customers again to develop alternatives if the original payment method cannot be refunded. (IT House)

