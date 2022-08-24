Dozens of entrepreneurs answered at the [email protected] counter, documenting energy costs and a deep concern. Here are their stories
Salumificio Val d’Ongina
The San Nazzaro salami factory in Monticelli d’Ongina (Piacenza) had to pay 23,455 euros for electricity in July (for 39,016 Kwh) against 7,963 in July 2021 (for 39,641 Kwh): almost 3 times more (for lower consumption ), +194 percent. «We are an artisan company of 15 people with a turnover of 1 million euros. This year I don’t know if we get to a draw. We have about twenty refrigerators that work day and night to maintain the temperature of the meat », testifies the owner Furio Burgazzi, who also lists the skyrocketing prices of meat among the difficulties.
Cressi Sub
The Genoa-based company producing equipment for underwater activities in July 2022 had a bill for electricity consumption of € 159,476 (for 276,044 Khw), while in the same month 2021 it stopped at € 57,713 (for 257,380 Kwh). Higher consumption and higher prices weigh almost 3 times more: +176 percent.
Green Oleo
“Between 2019 and 2022, against an increase in consumption of 5%, the cost has practically increased tenfold”, testified Raffaella Bianchessi, finance accounting HR manager of Green Oleo of Cremona, active in the field of oleochemistry. The company’s gas bill in July 2022 reached 1,456,183 euros (for 863,269 cubic meters), in July 2019 it stopped at 143,046 euros (for 821,534 cubic meters), in July 2021 it was 410,984 euros (for 899,586 meters cubes): in the last year alone the increase is 3.5 times, + 254%.