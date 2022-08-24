Salumificio Val d’Ongina

The San Nazzaro salami factory in Monticelli d’Ongina (Piacenza) had to pay 23,455 euros for electricity in July (for 39,016 Kwh) against 7,963 in July 2021 (for 39,641 Kwh): almost 3 times more (for lower consumption ), +194 percent. «We are an artisan company of 15 people with a turnover of 1 million euros. This year I don’t know if we get to a draw. We have about twenty refrigerators that work day and night to maintain the temperature of the meat », testifies the owner Furio Burgazzi, who also lists the skyrocketing prices of meat among the difficulties.

See the bills