SBB and French train manufacturer Alstom have reached an agreement over the delayed delivery of FV Dosto trains.

Alstom will compensate SBB for the delayed delivery with various services.

The equivalent value corresponds to six FV Dosto trains.

Among other things, Alstom will guarantee the maintenance of the trains beyond the contractually agreed period. This also includes the delivery of the spare parts that will be necessary in the next few years, as SBB reports. In addition, Alstom will invest in further improving ride comfort and support the training of SBB staff by supplying and supporting the appropriate simulators.

The SBB and Alstom had agreed on these benefits in kind out of court, the SBB explains. The corresponding agreement was signed by SBB and Alstom last Friday. The two companies have agreed not to disclose any further information.

Last summer, SBB took delivery of the 62nd and last FV-Dosto from Alstom – a good year and a half after taking over the project from Bombardier.

The Dosto has become more reliable

The initially insufficient reliability of the Dosto fleet has steadily improved since 2018, according to the SBB. After taking over Bombardier Transportation from 2021, Alstom made great efforts to further reduce disruptions.

Legend: Departure of a long-distance double-decker train FV-Dosto in Zurich main station (Image: 01.05.2019)

KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri



Today, the trains travel 15,000 to 20,000 kilometers between disruptions, which is above the average for the rest of the SBB passenger transport fleet. The level of the existing fleet has also been reached in terms of train cancellations. According to the SBB, the FV-Dosto forms “the reliable backbone of long-distance transport in Switzerland”.