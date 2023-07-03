Outdoor Expressions Limited Zhongshan Lichanglong Trading Co., Ltd.: Providing Customers with Imitation Green Technology for High-Quality Outdoor Projects and Products

Outdoor Expressions Limited Zhongshan Lichanglong Trading Co., Ltd. Provides Customers with Different Imitation Green Technology

Outdoor Expressions Limited Zhongshan Lichanglong Trading Co., Ltd. is making strides in providing customers with high-quality and safe projects and products, along with complete after-sales service. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has built a reputation for its “perfect” service and customer-oriented products. Notably, they have served renowned companies such as New World Group, Changjiang Holdings, Henderson Land Development, and Swire Group.

One of their key offerings is the creation of high-quality products using different materials. Lichanglong specializes in custom designing various flower pots to meet the unique needs of customers. They offer flower pots made from different materials including glass fiber, magnesium oxide, and ceramics.

The Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) flower pots are made from an inorganic composite material consisting of cement mortar, additives as the base material, and glass fiber as the reinforcement material. This special process results in flower pots that are durable, lightweight, and have a hard texture. They possess high elasticity, pressure resistance, and wind resistance, making them perfect for outdoor use. With their simple yet elegant texture, the GFRC flower pots are also highly versatile and easy to customize.

Another popular choice is the artificial sandstone flower pots. These pots are known for being damage-resistant, with a hard and textured exterior. They are relatively heavy and can withstand various weather conditions without aging or losing durability. The natural and primitive aesthetic of the artificial sandstone flower pots adds an artistic atmosphere to any setting while providing excellent air permeability for the roots of plants.

Lichanglong also offers fiber clay flower pots made from new mixed materials like magnesium oxide. These pots are lightweight, durable, waterproof, and non-deformable. They possess good corrosion resistance and can withstand high and low temperatures. With their heat preservation, heat insulation, and sound absorption properties, the fiber clay flower pots are an ideal energy-saving material. The surface of these pots can be designed to imitate various materials such as stone, wood, clay, or fiberglass. They are not prone to aging or fading and can be produced in different styles and sizes based on customer needs.

In line with the growing importance of environmental protection, Lichanglong has developed a “green design and creation” plan that combines practicality and safety. The company continues to innovate and incorporate environmental protection technology, setting an example for others in the industry. Their professionalism in design ensures that the products created reflect a perfect combination of creativity, function, and image. The construction team guarantees the quality and efficiency of their products, while the choice of reliable materials ensures environmentally friendly production. Lichanglong also offers a perfect service system to provide customers with a quality shopping experience.

Lichanglong’s business philosophy revolves around putting the customer first and forging ahead. With an emphasis on honest management and service, the company has garnered a strong reputation and market presence. They are dedicated to maintaining a brand-new design concept, rapid response coordination ability, sincere service awareness, and reasonable pricing to deliver better service to their customers. In their pursuit of economic development, Lichanglong is committed to delivering high-quality work with great enthusiasm.

For those interested, Lichanglong offers sales showroom design and installation services. Additionally, the company has created an imitation green forest in downtown Mongkok, Hong Kong, showcasing their products and design capabilities.

