Credit Suisse has released its Investment Outlook 2023, in which it forecasts weak global economic growth of 1.6% for next year. After a 2022 characterized by high inflation, tightening of monetary policy and a slowdown in growth, the analysts of the Swiss investment bank predict a slowdown or an abandonment of the rate hike path, with attractive investment opportunities in the fixed income sector .

Credit Suisse expects growth in 2023 United States reaches an average of 0.8%, with probability of recession over 40%. PCE inflation should remain elevated at around 3% and the Fed will hike rates further to 4.75%-5.00%.

In the eurozone, a recession is expected until the end of the second quarter of next year, with economic contraction of 0.2% for the whole of 2023, persistently high inflation and rates rising to 3% by the start of the year.

ITALY OUTLOOK: 2023 IN SLIGHT REVERSE

As for Italy, with the slowdown in growth and the increase in interest rates, the spotlights are on the debt sustainability. After resilient growth in the first three quarters of 2022, the Italian economy is slowing down and is expected to enter recession in the last quarter of the year. According to Credit Suisse, real GDP growth is set to fall to 3.7% in 2022 (from 6.6% in 2021) before contracting by 0.2% in 2023 (compared to pre-Ukraine invasion forecasts of 4. 3% in 2022 and 2.2% in 2023).

The main brake could come from private consumption, which are likely to contract sharply due to high inflation, subdued wage growth and depressed consumer confidence. Investments, on the other hand, should expand despite the recession, thanks to Next Generation EU funds worth around 2% of GDP for 2023 and the “Superbonus”.

L’inflation stood at 12.8% y/y in October, well above the euro area average, but a gradual reduction is expected in the coming months as the boost given by the increase in energy prices fades and food. Overall, inflation is expected to average 8.2% in 2022 and 6.0% in 2023.

HIGH POLITICAL RISKS

I political risks are high according to Credit Suisse. “Investors fear that the new centre-right coalition could increase public spending in line with its ambitious policy agenda and further worsen Italy’s debt dynamics. Italy is under heavy pressure to comply with EU tax guidelines to access Next Generation EU funds e benefit from the ECB’s Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI). But this is a risk that needs to be watched very carefully – especially in the context of rising funding costs, as the ECB raises rates and switches from net buying of bonds to net selling of bonds.”

THE VIEW OF THE BUSINESS SQUARE

According to the Swiss investment bank it will be a positive year for most of the alternative investments with the hedge fund which should achieve above-average returns and 2023 will likely be a good vintage for the private equity. Secondary bonds and private debt will fare well.

Finally, as regards thestock, “after an outperformance in 2022, Italian equities should align with the developed markets benchmark in 2023 as weak earnings growth expectations are balanced by attractive valuations. Furthermore, as the ECB is expected to continue raising rates, we expect peripheral markets to be more affected than central European markets. Domestic fiscal developments remain a drag that could weigh on sentiment.”