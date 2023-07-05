Outplacement, Umana reduces outplacement times to 4.2 months

Listen to the audio version of the article

Umana reduces outplacement times. According to the 2022 Report, the average relocation time for people involved in the specific courses created by the group company specializing in this area, Uomo e Impresa, is 4.2 months. Not only. In fact, the number of people who have relocated on permanent contracts has doubled, from 32 to 58%. The number of women who looked for a new job in 2022 who exceeded men (59%) is growing. The data describe «a constantly evolving labor market, especially for women – explains Roberta Bullo, general manager of Uomo e Impresa -. These new balances, profoundly influenced by the post-pandemic context, once again highlight the need for companies to include new figures within their sectors and the importance for people to be able to count on professionals and career coaches able to accompany them in their research of a new job. The average time to reintegrate into work has remained constant, but the satisfaction of candidates for the new job obtained has doubled».

The Report also analyzed the profiles of people involved in reintegration activities. Compared to 2021, the number of 40-year-olds and 50-year-olds who have tried to re-enter the world of work has remained almost stable (from 34 to 32%), as has that of the over 50s (from 51 to 53%). The number of people who found a new job with a position of higher (from 12 to 21%) or comparable (from 49 to 60%) value also increased. Candidates who turned to Uomo e Impresa to resume their working activity they are generally of mature age and are mainly office workers (47%), followed by middle managers (22%), manual workers (16%) and managers (15%). The areas from which they come are mainly production (31%) and the commercial/marketing area (35%). “Outplacement – concludes Bullo – thus confirms itself as a strategic tool for career transition, people’s employability and support for professional stability”.