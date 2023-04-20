Outside music and culture festival with Noemi, Zingaretti and Gile Bae

Listen to the audio version of the article

Last year, the novelty of the 24 Ore Group’s Festival of Economics was the “FuoriFestival”. It was a success, especially among young people, who didn’t miss the opportunity to combine high-profile events with entertainment. Thus, also in 2023, what is considered an “event within the event” and an integral part of the kermesse, returns, with a program of special, cultural, educational and entertainment appointments with the involvement of talents, creators and influencers, betting on a strong attraction and aggregation capacity. «We wanted to involve targets not immediately close to the world of economics, such as young people and families» and for this very reason «we will once again relaunch the bet of the FuoriFestival, with a dynamic and innovative program that will bring many guests and ideas to Trento», such as those curated by realities of the territory, said Federico Silvestri, CEO of 24 Ore Eventi, underlining that «the goal is to give new visions to the participants and we will do it through the voice of the protagonists, from the world of cinema, music and entertainment, young entrepreneurial realities and long-time professionals who will bring their experience».

The names are many – impossible to mention them all – and well known to the general public: there will be the new visionaries, from Zaira, the first Italian meta influencer, to the talent scout and record producer Manuelito ‘Hell Raton’ and to Sypher, pro player and creator, of the crew Machete Gaming, a project born in 2019 in which music and gaming meet in an innovative formula. And again, there will be young entrepreneurs such as Marco Cioni and Matteo Bruno of Slim Dogs, and Norma Cerletti, founder of Norma’s Teaching and famous for having launched a highly successful format for teaching English on social media. There will also be Economy Kids workshops organized by 24 Ore Cultura and Radio 24, the life-size Monopoly in Piazza Fiera, which will allow kids to have fun and learn about the economy. In this year’s edition we wanted to give more space to meetings with the author, “to dialogue and explore extraordinarily important topics”, also involving some of the major Italian publishing houses, to “interpret the future also giving a correct interpretation of the reality”, Silvestri said again. And then there will be the educational world, that of the metaverse, of art and culture, always looking to the future, starting with that of design, with the architect and designer Stefano Giovannoni, and the HTSI talks, with Nicoletta Polla Mattiot who will give voice to the Economy of Beauty by meeting professionals from the world of Made in Italy. And again with HTSI, one-to-one interviews with personalities from the entertainment world, such as Luca Zingaretti, who will talk about his experience as a creative producer between films, theatre, cartoons, TV series, Enrico Brignano, who will talk about «the value of laughter», the television presenter Vittorio Brumatti and Miriam Leone, who will explore the theme of professional commitment and the transversality of the media.

But the FuoriFestival will also be an opportunity for pure fun, which is why there will be numerous evening events with Dj sets (notably that of Giulia Centofante), shows and concerts, something for all tastes, by the singer-songwriter Noemi, who will propose some of his songs in an unplugged version, to the young Ariete, which is very popular among young people and has established itself in the music scene also with the participation in the Sanremo Festival, from the Iranian pianist Ramin Bahrani to the rapper Guè Pequeno, known for years on the Italian hip hop scene and , for classical music lovers, the Ventaglio d’arpe Orchestra will perform with 14 musicians and, to follow, the pianist Gile Bae, Bòsendorfer Artist. “The festival is a celebration of the city and of the Trentino people and this year’s edition will also follow this logic,” said the director of Sole 24 Ore, Fabio Tamburini.