  • Postfinance has to increase its own funds at the behest of the financial market regulator Finma.
  • It is about at least 270 million Swiss francs.
  • The Federal Administrative Court has dismissed an appeal by Postfinance against a corresponding order by Finma.

In July 2021, Finma ordered an equity surcharge for Postfinance. Otherwise there would not be sufficient collateral in relation to the risks taken by Postfinance.

Postfinance is a subsidiary of Swiss Post organized under private law. In June 2015, the Swiss National Bank classified it as systemically important. The formal state guarantee expired at the end of September 2017. Parliament rejected privatization last fall.

Due to the Postal Organization Act, which Postfinance is subject to, it is not allowed to grant any loans or mortgages to third parties. Its legal mandate is to provide basic payment services nationwide.

How high the amount is is not clear from the judgment of the Federal Administrative Court, which was published on Thursday, because the number was anonymised. However, it is over 270 million francs, as Postfinance criticized in the current decision. Finma demanded as much in a first ruling on the same matter.

However, the Federal Supreme Court overturned this order and referred the matter back to Finma for a new assessment. The reason for this was that Finma’s management had made the decision. However, since this is a matter of great importance, it was within the competence of the Board of Directors to decide on it.

Complaints by Postfinance dismissed

Now the Federal Administrative Court has dismissed all of Postfinance’s complaints. The company criticized Finma’s calculation methods. There is no legal basis for this and the method contradicts international standards.

The Federal Administrative Court does not follow this view. In a detailed judgment, it sheds light on the criteria used and Finma’s approach. It therefore considers the additional own funds to be made available to be lawful.

