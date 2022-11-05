□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Xu Wei

On the last trading day of this week, A shares changed their usual cautious weekend style and staged a rare rebound. The stock indexes of the two cities rose sharply during the session. The Shanghai index rose by more than 2% and stood at the 3,000-point mark. The Shenzhen Component Index, the ChiNext Index, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange 50 Index all rose by more than 3%, and more than 4,100 individual stocks rose. The transaction volume of the two cities has increased significantly, breaking the trillion mark again, and there has been a substantial net inflow of northbound funds, with net purchases of nearly 10 billion yuan. Hong Kong stocks are even more “hot”. The Hang Seng Index closed up 5.36%, and this week rose 8.73%, the largest weekly gain since the end of October 2011. The Hang Seng Technology Index rose 7.54%, and this week rose 15.63%, a record Biggest weekly gain.

The benefits are mainly concentrated in the new energy track

From the perspective of the disk, the major race tracks, liquor and other consumer stocks in the new energy industry chain, as well as catering tourism, airport shipping and other sectors have risen in an all-round way. In terms of individual stocks, Kweichow Moutai, Ningde Times, BYD, and Tongwei all rose by more than 5%. Tencent, the leader of Hong Kong stocks, with a market value of more than 2 trillion Hong Kong dollars, once rose by more than 10%, and CanSino Biology and Xiaopeng Motors also rose sharply.

What are the big positive drivers behind the rise of Chinese assets? Based on various market news in recent days, the good news is mainly concentrated in the new energy track. For example, passenger car sales in October greatly exceeded expectations, the A-share auto vehicle segment strengthened across the board, and BYD rose more than 4%. In terms of Hong Kong stocks, Ideal Auto rose by more than 16%, Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 26%, and Weilai Motors rose by more than 18%; Guizhou Provincial Energy Bureau issued a public solicitation “On Promoting the Integrated Development of Coal Power and New Energy”. “Working Measures (Draft for Comment)” Announcement of Opinions and Suggestions, which is good for the energy storage track.

The reporter noticed that since November, the A-share market has continued to exert its strength. Although the Shanghai Composite Index has repeatedly reached 3,000 points, market confidence has recovered significantly, and the main capital has been injected strongly to help industries such as biomedicine, large consumption, new energy, semiconductors, and defense and military industries. Plates have been pulled up.

Corporate earnings may see a significant recovery

Yuan Cheng, a senior brokerage analyst, told Jimu News that with the news of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in November, external interference factors have temporarily weakened, and market sentiment has begun to pick up. The return of the market, the overall market sentiment continued to pick up. In the short term, the market is in a stage of rebounding from the bottom, and a phased market recovery is being staged. However, with the continuous upward shift of the market’s focus and the accumulation of short-term profit disks, the market is still facing short-term differences and adjustments in the later period.

Regarding the market outlook, many institutions believe that the policy force is expected to form stronger support for the macro economy, and corporate profits may usher in a significant recovery.

Bohai Securities pointed out that the current A-share market valuation is at the bottom, and the transmission of total liquidity to stock market liquidity is still slow. At present, industrial capital has increased the pace of holdings and slowed down the pace of reduction. In the future, epidemic factors, changes in domestic fundamentals and external factors Liquidity expectations may become a new catalyst for the market. Once the expected turnaround is brought about, it may drive the accelerated entry of institutional funds, thereby promoting further upward valuations. Therefore, in the short term, the valuation factor may be more dominant, and the market has opportunities upwards on the basis of little downside space.

In terms of industry allocation, the agency said that considering that the current market is still in the game of stock, it is necessary to be cautious about the sectors with high pricing power of partial stock funds and lightening positions in the third quarter; and with the end of the performance period, thematic opportunities will gradually become active. , we can pay attention to the sectors that showed marginal improvement in the performance of the three quarterly reports, and that partial stock funds have increased their holdings in the third quarter.