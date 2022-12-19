(Original title: The Shanghai stock index fell to 3100 points in the intraday session, and over 4300 stocks in the two markets fell! The education sector pulled up strongly and this stock soared 50%)

A-shares adjusted across the board today, and the Prev Index launched a defense battle at 3100 points; Hong Kong stocks rose sharply in early trading, and the Hang Seng Index rose by more than 3% at one point, and then fell back and turned green in shock.

Specifically, the main A-share stock indexes fell across the board during the session and fell again in the afternoon. The Shanghai Index once fell below 3100 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell by nearly 2%, and the ChiNext Index fell by more than 1.5%, all of which narrowed in late trading. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.92% to 3107.12 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.51% to 11124.7 points, the ChiNext Index fell 1.14% to 2346.7 points, and the Kechuang 50 Index fell 2.27%. 4300 individual stocks fell. The total turnover of the two cities was 756.8 billion yuan, which remained at a low level. The net sale of northbound funds was nearly 1.5 billion yuan, ending 3 consecutive days of net buying.

Recently, pharmaceutical stocks with high activity have pulled back sharply. Xuantai Pharmaceutical, which doubled in the previous 4 trading days, fell by nearly 15%. Strong stocks such as Yiling Pharmaceutical, Guizhou Bailing, and Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical all fell by the limit, but China Pharmaceutical, Northeast Medicine bucked the trend with a daily limit; securities companies, insurance, semiconductors, winemaking and other sectors all fell; the concepts of education and pensions were relatively active, and Zhujiang shares, Yuexin Health, and Shuangjian shares rose by their limit.

In terms of Hong Kong stocks, the two major stock indexes rose sharply in early trading. The Hang Seng Index rose by nearly 2% in intraday trading, and the Hang Seng Technology Index once rose by more than 3%. As of the close, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.5% to 19352.81 points, and the Hang Seng Technology Index fell 0.58% to 4125.06 points. In terms of industry, the trend of education stocks was strong. Guangzheng Education rose by more than 50%, and New Higher Education Group rose by more than 15%. Smart medical stocks collectively fell, Ali Health fell by more than 8%. %.

Pharmaceutical stocks pulled back sharply, Yiling Pharmaceuticals fell by the limit

The concept of new crown drugs fell sharply today. As of the close, Junshi Biotech fell 19%, Zhendong Medicine fell 14%, Frontier Bio, Hongri Pharmaceuticals, Xiangxue Pharmaceuticals, etc. fell more than 10%, Tailong Pharmaceuticals, Yiling Pharmaceuticals, Guizhou Pharmaceuticals, etc. Bailing, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, etc. all fell by the limit. China Pharmaceuticals bucked the market with a daily limit and won 3 consecutive boards. Xinhua Pharmaceutical pulled up intraday and set a new high again.

It is worth noting that Yiling Pharmaceuticals fell by the limit today and closed at 40.67 yuan, with a full-day turnover of 5.5 billion yuan.

On the news side, there have been rumors on the Internet recently that Lianhua Qingwen can cause liver damage and liver failure.

In this regard, Yiling Pharmaceuticals issued a statement on the safety of Lianhua Qingwen on the 18th, saying that Lianhua Qingwen has been tested from the history of prescription medication, systemic toxicology, clinical research and meta-analysis, and monitoring of adverse reactions in large-scale populations after listing. And many other aspects have been proved to have good security. Lianhua Qingwen drug instructions clearly reflect the adverse reactions. Relevant media and individuals fabricated and disseminated the false facts that “Lianhua Qingwen can cause liver damage and liver failure”, made false remarks and maliciously slandered the goodwill of Yiling Pharmaceutical and its products, and seriously violated the company’s rights and interests. Yiling Pharmaceutical reserves the right to The right to protect one’s legitimate rights and interests through legal means.

China Pharmaceuticals once again rose by the limit, won the triple board, and closed at 22.33 yuan. The full-day turnover was 6.95 billion yuan, with a turnover rate of over 20%.

China Pharmaceuticals issued a risk warning on the evening of the 16th, stating that the company’s main business sectors include the pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical business and international trade, and there has been no major change. At present, the company’s production and operation activities are normal, and there is no major event affecting the abnormal fluctuation of the company’s stock trading price.

On December 14, the company signed an agreement with Pfizer. The company will be responsible for the import and distribution of Pfizer’s new coronavirus treatment drug Naimatevir Tablets/Ritonavir Tablets in the Chinese mainland market during the agreement period. The supply agreement signed by the company with Pfizer on March 9, 2022 has expired, and the two parties signed an import distribution agreement after renegotiation, which is expected to have no significant impact on the company’s operating performance. According to the “Notice on Effectively Doing a Good Job in Medical Security for the Prevention and Control of the Current Epidemic” issued by the Office of the National Medical Security Administration, this product is temporarily included in the payment scope of the medical insurance funds of various provinces, and the medical institutions will purchase it at the price agreed between the enterprise and the relevant departments. , The medical insurance department makes payment according to the regulations. The final use and sales of products are subject to great uncertainty due to factors such as the epidemic, and it is expected that related businesses will have no significant impact on the company’s operating performance. Investors are reminded to pay attention to investment risks.

Xinhua Pharmaceutical rose sharply during the intraday session, reaching as high as 48.85 yuan, setting a new record high again, but the shock turned green in the afternoon, closing down 0.22% at 46 yuan, with a full-day turnover of 5.45 billion yuan, with a turnover rate of 27.6%.

On the evening of the 16th, the company disclosed an announcement in response to the letter of concern from the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, saying that there have been no major changes in the industry recently, but with the adjustment of the national epidemic prevention and control policy, the current market demand for antipyretic and analgesic drugs has increased, including the company’s For ibuprofen raw materials and preparations, etc., the company actively cooperates with the relevant requirements of the national epidemic prevention policy, and is doing its best to organize the production of ibuprofen tablets, vitamin C tablets and other drugs that are urgently needed by the market, so as to meet market demand in a timely manner.

In addition, the concept of ursodeoxycholic acid also fell. As of the close, Xuantai Pharmaceutical fell 14.7%, Jiudian Pharmaceutical fell 13.2%, and Shanghai Kaibao fell 9.4%.

Xuantai Pharmaceutical recently stated that the company’s ursodeoxycholic acid capsule products do not involve the prevention and treatment of new crown virus and infection. The current production and sales are normal, and there has been no significant increase in sales. It is not expected to have a major impact on the company’s performance in the short term.

Shanghai Kaibao stated that the company’s products Tanreqing Injection, Tanreqing Capsules and Xiongdan Dropping Pills all contain raw material bear bile powder, and the bear bile powder used comes from raw material suppliers. Recently, the company paid attention to the publication of a research paper in the journal “Nature”, showing that ursodeoxycholic acid can be used to prevent new crown infection. The research has not yet undergone a confirmatory clinical trial, and there is great uncertainty about whether it can be used for the prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus, and it will not have a major impact on the company’s production and operation in the short term.

Welcoming policies are good for the concept of pensions, and they are active against the market

The pension concept was relatively active today. As of the close, Zhujiang, Yuexin Health, Double Arrows, Lushang Development, Phoenix, etc. rose by the limit, Reliable shares rose by nearly 10%, and Lujiazui was approaching the daily limit.

On the news side, the Central Economic Work Conference held recently pointed out that the recovery and expansion of consumption should be given priority. Enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios. Increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, and support consumption such as housing improvement, new energy vehicles, and elderly care services.

The meeting also pointed out that the protection of the rights and interests of workers in new employment forms should be strengthened, and the national pooling of pension insurance should be steadily promoted. Promote the expansion and sinking of high-quality medical resources and the balanced distribution of regions. Improve the fertility support policy system, implement the policy of gradually delaying the statutory retirement age in a timely manner, and actively respond to the aging population and declining birth rate.

Some analysts pointed out that the meeting emphasized the fertility support policy system. In the face of changes in the population structure such as the decline in the newborn population and the aging population, assisted reproduction, elderly care and other related industries are expected to receive policy support.

Strong gains in education stocks

Guangzheng Education soared by more than 50%

The education sector made great efforts to pull up during the session. As of the close, *ST Culture rose by 14.7%, Only Education rose by the daily limit, Quantong Education rose by nearly 8%, and Chuanzhi Education exceeded 6%.

In addition, the education stocks listed in Hong Kong performed well. As of the close, Guangzheng Education rose by more than 50%, New Higher Education Group rose by more than 15%, Zhonghui Group and Hope Education rose by about 11%, New Oriental Online rose by about 8%, New Oriental -S rose about 7%.

On the news, recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Strategic Planning Outline for Expanding Domestic Demand (2022-2035)”, which proposed to improve the quality of education services. Improve the vocational and technical education and training system, and enhance the adaptability of vocational and technical education. Encourage social forces to provide diversified educational services, support and standardize the development of private education, comprehensively regulate the behavior of off-campus education and training, steadily promote the reform of classified management of private education, and carry out high-level Sino-foreign cooperative education.

CICC pointed out that after the “double reduction” of the education sector, the valuation will continue to be adjusted due to policy concerns; in 2022, K12 education and training companies will gradually transform, and favorable policies related to vocational education will be released. The sector will recover, but the initial model of transformation has not been verified. The epidemic has limited the growth of offline training enrollment, etc., and the recovery speed has been slow. Looking forward to 2023, there is still room for recovery in the sector. It is recommended to pay attention to the progress of K12 education transformation, the recovery of vocational training enrollment after the epidemic, and the expected implementation of higher education for-profit classified management to catalyze the valuation recovery.