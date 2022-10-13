Over 90% of the stocks floated in the red and the Shanghai index recovered 3,000 points after a V-shaped reversal

Two trading days after the Shanghai index fell below 3,000 points, A shares ushered in a major counterattack. On the afternoon of October 12, the three major A-share stock indexes made a strong counterattack. Among them, the Shanghai Composite Index successfully recovered 3,000 points and closed up 1.53%; the Shenzhen Component Index closed up 2.46%; the ChiNext Index performed the most dazzling day, up 3.6% , GEM heavyweights CATL, Sungrow, and Yiwei Lithium have soared. Under the sharp rise of the three major stock indexes, A-shares have a strong atmosphere of making money that day. Among them, more than 4,500 shares are in the red, accounting for more than 90% of all tradable stocks that day.

The trading market shows that the three major A-share stock indexes collectively opened lower on October 12, and maintained a low and volatile trend in early trading. As of the noon closing of the day, the Shanghai Composite Index, Shenzhen Component Index and ChiNext Index fell by 1.23%, 1.36%, and 0.93 respectively. %.

Shortly after the market opened in the afternoon, the three major A-share indexes began to rise directly. The Shanghai Composite Index successfully returned to above 3,000 points. The Shenzhen Component Index also increased by more than 2%. %. As of the close of the day, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Shenzhen Component Index, and the ChiNext Index closed up 1.53%, 2.46%, and 3.6%, respectively, at 3025.51 points, 10838.48 points, and 2343.3 points.

Behind the surge in the GEM index, the GEM heavyweights Ningde Times, Sungrow, and Yiwei Lithium Energy also rose collectively. Among them, Ningde Times rose by 5.17%, and the stock price was reported at 437.83 yuan per share, with a total market value of 1.07 trillion yuan. It is worth mentioning that on the previous trading day, that is, on October 11, the stock price of CATL also rose sharply, closing up 5.97% on the same day. Sungrow and Yiwei Lithium Energy closed up 8.06% and 6.85% respectively.

On the disk, various sectors showed a general rise, among which sectors such as wind power equipment, Huawei Euler, data security, and semiconductors were among the top gainers, while sectors such as 5G concepts, cloud computing, and data centers set a limit-up trend. In addition, on the afternoon of October 12, sectors such as photovoltaics, energy storage, chips, and wind power recovered significantly.

In terms of transaction value, on October 12, the Shanghai market transaction value was 306.871 billion yuan, the Shenzhen market transaction value was 403.346 billion yuan, and the total transaction value of the two markets was 710.217 billion yuan. In terms of transaction value of individual stocks, Kweichow Moutai ranked first in terms of transaction value on October 12, reaching 8.37 billion yuan, and Ningde Times ranked second with transaction value of 7.89 billion yuan.

Yang Delong, chief economist of Qianhai Open Source Fund, told the Beijing Business Daily reporter that from the perspective of the market characteristics in the early stage, the characteristics of the market’s low level have gradually emerged, and the market has received a certain response through the previous adjustment. A shares are expected to be in October and even the fourth quarter. Get out of Indie Quotes.

In addition to the sharp rise in A shares, the Hong Kong stock market also ushered in a big rebound on October 12, with the Hang Seng Technology Index rising by more than 2.5% and the Hang Seng Index rising by more than 1%.

Over 4,500 shares floating in the red

Under the sharp rise in the index, A-shares have a strong atmosphere of making money. Over 4,500 shares rose to the top that day, accounting for over 90% of all tradable stocks.

According to data from Oriental Fortune, on October 12, a total of 4,541 A shares were in the red, of which over 100 shares rose by more than 10%, 8 shares closed flat, and only 360 shares closed down. After calculation, the stocks that were floating on October 12 accounted for 92.5% of all tradable stocks on that day.

On October 12, Yanjiang shares and Tongling shares achieved the “20cm” daily limit, and five shares of Wei Teng Electric, Loongson Zhongke, Xin’an Century, Guodun Quantum, and Fuchuang Precision rose by more than 15%.

In terms of the drop list, Nano Micro Technology has the largest decline, closing down 18.42% on the day; followed by Haoyuan Pharmaceutical, closing down 12.11%; ST Sansheng and Guangwei Composites also fell by more than 10%.

In addition, two new shares were listed on October 12. Among them, Meihao Medical closed up 20.74% on the same day, with the stock price at 37.02 yuan per share, with a total market value of 15.05 billion yuan.

It is understood that the main business of Good Medical is the design, development, manufacture and sales of precision components and products of medical devices, which belong to the medical device industry. According to financial data, from 2019 to 2021, the operating income of Meihao Medical was about 742 million yuan, 888 million yuan, and 1.137 billion yuan, respectively; the corresponding net profit attributable to about 230 million yuan, 258 million yuan, and 310 million yuan, respectively.

In contrast, Harbin Railway Technology, another new listed stock, broke on the first day. The company closed down 30.34% on October 12, and its stock price was reported at 9.46 yuan per share. According to the data, Harbin Railway Technology focuses on rail transit safety monitoring and testing, railway professional informatization, intelligent equipment and operation and maintenance business.

