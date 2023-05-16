Over €9000 off a Tesla – why Musk’s cars are getting cheaper

Up to 9000 euros discount for a Tesla Model Y. Attila Kisbenedek via Getty

Tesla is lowering the prices of its company cars in Germany and offering an “innovation bonus” of 2250 euros for Model 3 and Y, which allows for a total price reduction of up to 9750 euros for a Model 3 and 9000 euros for a Model Y. This price reduction is a reaction to changes in government subsidies and increased production capacity in the new plants. However, the increased production has led to overcapacity and Tesla as a mass manufacturer faces increasing competition and decreasing dependence on its fan base.

However, this offer is only valid until August, as the environmental bonus for company cars will expire on September 1, 2023. As a result, fleet customers could now purchase a Model 3 from €33,035 and a Model Y for €35,473.

The price reduction is a reaction to various factors, including changing subsidies in certain countries and segments. In Germany, state funding for electric cars reduced since the beginning of the year. According to the “Handelsblatt”, the environmental bonus for vehicles up to a purchase price of 40,000 euros fell from 6,000 to 4,500 euros, and for vehicles with a purchase price of up to 65,000 euros from 5,000 to 3,000 euros.

The increase in production is another important factor. Tesla’s new plants in Grünheide and Austin as well as the greatly expanded plant in Shanghai would have increased their production numbers. In the German plant, Tesla is currently producing around 5,000 vehicles per week, which is a significant increase compared to the hesitant start of production over a year ago.

However, this increase in production has led to overcapacity, which is reflected in the difference between the vehicles produced and those delivered. In the last three quarters, this number has risen to more than 78,000 vehicles, reports the “Handelsblatt”. This overcapacity is partly normal, with increasing production. However, car expert Ferdinand Dudenhöffer explained in the newspaper that this was only part of the explanation. As a mass manufacturer, Tesla can no longer rely exclusively on its loyal fan base, while competition from new models from other manufacturers is increasing.

