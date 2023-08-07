Home » Overbooking, here are the rights of the passenger: up to 600 euros and alternative flight
Business

Overbooking, here are the rights of the passenger: up to 600 euros and alternative flight

Overbooking, here are the rights of the passenger: up to 600 euros and alternative flight

Overbooking and denied boarding: these are the rights of passengers

Denied boarding due to overbooking occurs when the airline has sold more airline tickets than the actual number of seats available on the aircraft. Among the reasons for this sales strategy, incorrect from the passengers’ point of view but legal, is the intention of the carriers to maximize profits for each flight. In other words, the companies bet on the fact that some people do not show up for boarding, due to a delay or an unexpected event.

In the situations of overbookingthe however, the company has duties: it must first appeal to passengers willing to give in voluntarily their place, in exchange for benefits to be agreed at the time. If no volunteer passengers are foundtravelers who are denied boarding due to the choice of the carrier have the right to adequate assistance and financial compensation which will depend on the distance the flight has to cover.

Pursuant to the passenger rights charter, also known as EC Regulation 261/2004, the passenger who is denied boarding due to overbooking has the right to compensation calculated on the basis of the distance covered by the flight on which he was supposed to travel. In addition to cash compensation, the passenger also has two options: choose the reimbursement of the plane ticket that he had purchased but was unable to use due to denied boarding due to overbooking; choose to accept an alternative flightoffered free of charge by the airline, with which to get to the destination specified in the booking.

