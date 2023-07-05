Overburdening the BA: “We have become the ‘Federal Agency for Everything'”

Economy overload of the BA

“We have become the ‘Federal Agency for Everything'”

As of: 7:31 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

BA boss Andrea Nahles warns that the Federal Employment Agency could lose 35,000 employees due to retirement in the next few years

Source: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

The chairwoman of the administrative board of the Federal Employment Agency (BA) warns that her authority will be overburdened in terms of personnel and finances. Political decisions would not improve the situation. Even Andreas Nahles (SPD) sees it that way.

“I see a limit to resilience,” says Christina Ramb, Chairwoman of the Administrative Board of the Federal Employment Agency (BA), in view of the large number of tasks that have been added in recent months and years.

“We have become the ‘Federal Agency for Everything’,” said Ramb, who is also a member of the executive board of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA), on Wednesday at a BA event in Lauf near Nuremberg.

“Fewer unemployed means fewer staff – that doesn’t work,” Ramb continues. The number of unemployed in Germany has fallen sharply in recent years. But with the short-time allowance, the payment of child benefit and the care of refugees from Ukraine, many “personnel-intensive” tasks were added within a short time.

The authority also claims citizen income

Since this year, the new citizens’ allowance has also been in effect, which also causes additional work. “Whenever it comes to finding an authority that works, it’s about the Federal Employment Agency,” says Ramb. The federal government, on the other hand, is not in a position to set up its own structures to pay out benefits directly, she criticized.

Read more about authorities

Andrea Nahles, who has been head of the BA for around a year, spoke of a “constant gallop”. The fact that according to the current budget plans of the traffic light government less money should be available is “painful”, said the former party leader of the SPD. The financial situation is “serious”. Because not only because of the increased number of unemployed grow the financial needs, but also because of the increased personnel costs in the context of wage increases, and inflation in general.

also read

Therefore, more and more funds would have to be reallocated – from activation measures to administrative costs. The current financial planning of the federal government is therefore “insufficient”. Nahles also warned: The BA will lose up to 35,000 employees due to retirement in the coming years – that is almost a third of the entire staff.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 5 a.m. with the financial journalists from WELT. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

