Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Does your bank pay you too little interest?

The European Central Bank (ECB) has raised interest rates nine times in the past 12 months. Savers also benefit from this and can collect considerable interest again. But how high are the interest rates on average?

For overnight money, for example, many savings banks still pay 0.0 percent interest, while the average interest rate is 1.95 percent. This is shown by an evaluation by Tagesgeldvergleich.net.

The average interest rate is higher for fixed deposits. The average interest rate for a one-year fixed deposit is 2.97 percent and for a two-year fixed deposit it is 3.0 percent. In peak cases, even up to 4.3 percent are possible.

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates again on Thursday. It was the ninth rate hike in a year.

The interest rates have also reached many savers and the house bank is once again paying respectable interest on fixed-term deposits and call money. But not every saver is lucky with their bank. Some banks still don’t pay their customers as much as other banks.

But how high is the average interest rate for fixed-term and overnight money at banks at the moment and how much is there at the top of the market? The comparison portal has that Tagesgeldvergleich.net evaluated for Business Insider. The numbers can help you see if you’re currently getting good interest from your bank or if you should consider switching.

1.95 percent on average for the money market account

Call money shows that many savings banks are not yet competitive. According to Tagesgeldvergleich.net, 60 savings banks continue to pay 0.0 percent interest on the call money account. The average overnight interest rates at the savings banks are currently only meager 0.53 percent.

On the other hand, there is an average interest rate of 1.95 percent. The number refers to banks in countries with a very good rating, which is comparable to German security. In market peak are now even up to overnight money 3.49 percent possible.

Fixed-term deposits, on the other hand, have higher interest rates. The average interest rate for a six-month fixed deposit is currently 2.39 percent. The highest interest rate is at 3.8 percent. For a one-year fixed deposit savers receive on average 2.97 percent and in the best case 4.30 percent Interest charges.

Two-year fixed-term deposits with an average interest rate of 3.0 percent

Two-year fixed-term deposits, on the other hand, have an average interest rate that is only slightly higher. Here is the average interest rate 3.0 percent. Also in the top of the market 4.3 percent paid. The fact that the interest rates for two- and one-year time deposits are similarly high is due to the ECB’s rapid interest rate hikes and the banks’ expectations that interest rates could be lowered again next year.

Are you wondering what fixed deposits and call money are and what are the advantages and disadvantages? We have summarized the most important questions and answers about savings deposits at banks for you here.

What is a call deposit account?

You should have two to three net salaries as a kind of nest egg to be able to cushion financial surprises. But where is the best place to store your savings? The answer: on the call money account.

The call money account offers a kind of secondary account in addition to the checking account – but with interest. Here you can build interest-bearing reserves, but transfer money to your main account within a day.

What advantages does daily money offer?

Storing money in the money market account makes sense from a number of perspectives. On the one hand you can quickly transfer money to your main account, on the other hand you are not constantly tempted to spend the savings again.

Furthermore, your assets in the call money account are protected up to 100,000 euros by the deposit guarantee. This applies to all European and German banks.

What are the disadvantages of investing money?

However, due to the higher liquidity, the interest rates for overnight money are not yet too high at all banks. Savings banks and cooperative banks in particular do not always pass the interest on to their customers. It may therefore be necessary to open an account at another bank in addition to the house bank.

The call money account is not the only form of investment. Because: With fixed-term deposits, the interest rates are significantly higher. So if you have saved your nest egg, you should rather invest the excess money as a fixed deposit.

How can I invest daily money?

In order to be able to create overnight money, you need an overnight money account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link. With some banks it is necessary to open a checking account in addition to the call money account.

What is Fixed Deposit?

Fixed deposit is a form of deposit at a bank. You deposit a certain amount of money at the bank for a predetermined period of time and receive annual fixed interest.

You can decide how long you put money aside. Investment periods of six, twelve or twenty-four months are common. But several years are also possible. The longer you put the money away, the higher the interest rates tend to be. However, the further development of interest rates can hardly be predicted, which is why you should rather avoid maturities of more than three years.

What advantages does fixed deposit offer?

Fixed-term deposits are considered to be a very safe form of investment. Because: Up to 100,000 euros are covered by deposit protection at German and European banks. If your bank goes bankrupt, you get back up to 100,000 euros. If you have more than 100,000 euros in savings, you can spread the money across different banks and benefit from deposit protection at every bank.

Another advantage is the high interest on fixed deposits, which some banks are now offering again. A year ago, an interest rate of more than three percent for a one-year fixed deposit was unthinkable. Also: Banks in other European countries usually offer higher interest rates.

What are the disadvantages of investing in fixed deposits?

Compared to overnight money, you cannot access your money with a fixed-term deposit. It is not available to you for the duration of the agreed time frame, or only for a very high fee.

You should definitely keep this in mind if you want to invest your assets in a fixed-term deposit account. It is therefore not suitable as a reserve for an emergency fund.

How can I invest fixed deposit?

In order to be able to create a fixed-term deposit, you need a fixed-term deposit account with the selected bank. This can now be opened online at most banks. Identification then takes place via video link.

