Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Shortly before the peak in interest rates – this is how savers should react

It was a steep climb. The European Central Bank (ECB) increased the key interest rate in nine steps within a year from zero to currently 4.25 percent. But now the summit is near. There may be another increase in September. But after that at the latest, economists expect, the interest rate rally will come to an end. And soon it could even go down again.

This has consequences for investors – because the peak is also near for savings interest. You should therefore become active now, be it with overnight or fixed-term deposits, individual bonds or bond funds. With each of these investment variants, it is important to note the special features.

