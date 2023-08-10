Home » Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Shortly before the peak in interest rates – this is how savers should react
Business

Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Shortly before the peak in interest rates – this is how savers should react

by admin
Overnight and fixed-term deposits: Shortly before the peak in interest rates – this is how savers should react

It was a steep climb. The European Central Bank (ECB) increased the key interest rate in nine steps within a year from zero to currently 4.25 percent. But now the summit is near. There may be another increase in September. But after that at the latest, economists expect, the interest rate rally will come to an end. And soon it could even go down again.

This has consequences for investors – because the peak is also near for savings interest. You should therefore become active now, be it with overnight or fixed-term deposits, individual bonds or bond funds. With each of these investment variants, it is important to note the special features.

See also  Inflation versus Debt? The southerners' plan promises so much success

You may also like

Moody’s Downgrades U.S. Banks as Deposit Interest Expenses...

Ryanair against expensive flights, Urso: “They change their...

teacher shortage? German students complain about a completely...

Poste, General De Rinaldis to fly Air Cargo....

This is how investors benefit from the rising...

Hyundai and Kia Recall Over 90,000 Vehicles Due...

China’s Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Development Index Continues...

Poste, General De Rinaldis to fly Air Cargo....

Why is inflation falling faster in the US...

Wall Street: Dow Jones leaps 440 points, Nasdaq...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy