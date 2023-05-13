Overnight external market: The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down slightly, popular Chinese concept stocks led the decline

guideThe three major U.S. stock indexes closed down slightly. The Dow fell 0.03%, the Nasdaq fell 0.36%, and the S&P fell 0.16%. Over 5%, Bilibili fell over 4%.

US stock market:The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down slightly. The Dow Jones index fell 8.89 points, or 0.03%, to close at 33300.62 points;The Nasdaq index fell 43.77 points, or 0.36%, to close at 12284.74 points; the S&P 500 index fell 6.54 points, or 0.16%, to close at 4124.08 points.

Most popular technology stocks fell, Tesla and Goss Electronics fell more than 2%, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell more than 1%. The solar energy and wind power sectors were the biggest gainers. First Solar rose more than 26%, while Sunworks and New Era Energy rose more than 2%. The cruise and automobile manufacturing sectors fell, Arrival and Rivian Automo fell more than 6%, and Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 3%. Popular Chinese concept stocks fell the most, Xiaopeng Motors fell more than 8%, JD.com fell more than 6%, Weilai fell more than 5%, Bilibili, Futu Holdings fell more than 4%, NetEase, Baidu, and Vipshop will fall Over 3%, Alibaba, Pinduoduo, Tencent Music, Manbang, iQiyi fell more than 2%, Weibo fell slightly; Ideal Auto rose slightly.

European stock market:The main European stock indexes collectively rose. The average price index of 100 stocks in the London stock market “Financial Times” closed at 7754.62 points on the 12th, an increase of 24.04 points or 0.31% from the previous trading day; the Paris stock market CAC40 index closed at 7414.85 points, an increase of 33.07 points or 0.45% from the previous trading day; the DAX index of the Frankfurt stock market in Germany closed at 15913.82 points, an increase of 78.91 points or 0.50% from the previous trading day.

Commodity market:internationalityOil prices fell. The price of light crude oil futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by US$0.83 to close at US$70.04 a barrel, a decrease of 1.17%. The price of London Brent crude oil futures for July delivery fell US$0.81 to close at At $74.17 a barrel, it fell 1.08%. The international gold price fell, and the most active June gold futures price in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market fell 0.7 US dollars from the previous trading day, closing at 2019.8 US dollars per ounce, a decrease of 0.03%.

The following is a summary of important information on the global market:

overnight news

Yellen: U.S. will have to default on some payments if debt ceiling can’t be raised

On Friday (May 12), U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal government will have to default on certain payments if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling. Yellen said in an interview: “If Congress fails to do this, it will really damage our credit rating. We will have to default on some obligations, whether it is national debt payments, or payments to Social Security recipients. money.” Yellen added that the above-mentioned behavior is something that the United States has not done since 1789, and it should not set a precedent now.

Is the oil price trend gone?OPEC’s second-largest oil producer: No further output cuts expected

On Friday (May 12), local time (May 12), Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said he did not expect OPEC+ to announce further cuts in oil production at its June meeting. At the next meeting on June 3 and 4, there will be no additional cuts, Hayan said. He also revealed that Iraq has not been asked to make any additional voluntary production cuts ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on June 4, “and for Iraq, we cannot further cut oil production.”

CBO warns of extreme risk of debt default in first two weeks of June

EST Friday, the US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) warned that if the debt ceiling is not raised, the United States will face a great risk of default in the first two weeks of June. Uncertainty remained in May about the Treasury Department’s ability to fund government operations due to uncertainty about federal government revenue and spending, the Congressional Budget Office said. The Treasury may not be able to make certain payments until the treasury’s cash balances and unconventional borrowing facilities are fully exhausted.

Official announcement!Musk reveals Twitter’s new CEO Analyst: Tesla shareholders don’t be happy too early

Local time Friday (May 12), “Silicon Valley Iron Man” Elon Musk said that NBC UniversalExecutive Linda Yaccarino will take over as CEO of Twitter, and he will focus on product design and new technologies.Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said:teslaIt is a small benefit for shareholders, because he may be inTesla takes a little longer. However, there are other things taking up his time. “

Hong Kong brokerage stocks were ordered to suspend trading by the SEC after being frantically speculated. All wrong transactions were canceled on Friday morning

According to a document dated May 11, the United StatesSecurities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Issues Executive Order, Given Hong Kong OnlineBrokerage stocksThe share price of Zhongyang Financial Group (TOP) experienced unexplained and violent fluctuations. In the public interest and to protect investors, the 1934Section 12(k) of the Securities Act ordered Zhongyang Financial to suspend trading from the opening of the market on May 12, Eastern Time, until 11:59 on May 25.

The number two of the Federal Reserve revealed!The White House also released nominations for other key jobs

On Friday, Eastern Time, the White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden had nominated Federal Reserve Governor Jefferson as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, and Adriana Kugler, the former chief economist of the U.S. Department of Labor, as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Biden also said he would renominate current Fed Governor Lisa Cook for a second term.

Vietnam’s richest man reverses acquisition of SPAC to realize the dream of “electric car IPO” with a valuation of nearly 23 billion US dollars

On Friday local time, VinFast, an electric car brand owned by the richest man in Vietnam, Pham Riwang, announced that it will merge with Black Spade, a special purpose acquisition company established in Hong Kong, and enter the US stock market. The deal values ​​VinFast’s equity at $23 billion, and if debt is included, the Vietnamese electric car maker’s enterprise value would be closer to $27 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year, at which point VinFast shareholders will own 99 percent of the new entity.

There’s only one way to fix U.S. debt impasse, says Treasury Secretary Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday (May 12) local time that the only and best solution to the current U.S. debt impasse is for Congress to agree to raise the debt ceiling.In the next few days, the Group of Seven (G7) financial meeting held in Niigata, JapanThe meeting of governors and central bank governors entered its second day. “Global markets, American households and businesses need to see a Congress committed to paying the bills,” Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting.

The Russian oil ban will be upgraded!EU proposes Germany, Poland stop accepting pipeline Russian oil

The European Union has proposed formally cutting off Russian oil pipelines to Germany and Poland, but import waivers for Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will remain in effect, media reported on Friday. Germany and Poland have been allowed to continue receiving Russian oil through the northern section of the Friendship pipeline under an exemption from EU sanctions. However, both countries have stopped importing crude through the pipeline, honoring previous pledges to reduce imports, so the move is largely symbolic.

(Source: Oriental Fortune)

Special offer for fans: choose one of the five popular products of Haostock APP and experience it for five days! Welcome to download experience!