Overnight external trading: The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed higher, Microsoft rose more than 1%, and its stock price hit a new closing high_Oriental Fortune Network

US and European stock markets experienced mixed gains and losses on Wednesday, with various factors impacting the global market. The Dow Jones Index rose by 0.53%, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Index also saw modest increases. Large technology stocks like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta showed gains, while Nvidia and Tesla saw their stock prices fall. In the European stock market, the three major indexes experienced mixed gains and losses, with the London stock market closing lower, while the French Paris stock market and the DAX index of the Frankfurt stock market in Germany both experienced gains.

In the commodity market, New York oil prices fell slightly, as did international gold prices. On a global scale, there was significant news impacting the market. OPEC+ suffered an unexpected postponement of its ministerial meeting, leading to a 5% decrease in oil prices. The European Central Bank’s Governing Council also made headlines with hawkish comments regarding interest rates. In the US, Boeing made progress in the certification of its largest 737 MAX model, while worries about US stocks led to a growth in bond yields.

Russian fuel exports also surged, and economists predicted that the Bank of Japan would end negative interest rates and potentially raise interest rates in January. There were also concerns raised about security issues at Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company, with US lawmakers asking the SEC to review the company and examine potential securities fraud. On a more positive note, former US Treasury Secretary Summers joined OpenAI’s board of directors.

The content of this article is based on data from Oriental Fortune Choice and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to operate accordingly at their own risk.

