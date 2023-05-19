Home » Overnight interest rate rises above 4.9%, hitting a high in more than 15 and a half years_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Overnight interest rate rises above 4.9%, hitting a high in more than 15 and a half years_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Overnight interest rate rises above 4.9%, hitting a high in more than 15 and a half years_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On May 19, data from the Hong Kong Association of Banks showed that the Hong Kong dollar interbank rate continued to rise across the board. The overnight interim rate rose above 4.9% to 4.96583%, an increase of 0.22512% from the previous day, the highest since October 2007. The 1-week and 2-week interbank interest rates both rose above 4.7%, to 4.72077% and 4.73167% respectively; the one-month interbank interest rate related to mortgages rose for 4 consecutive days to 4.69333%, an increase of 0.12095% from the previous day; The interbank rate rose to 4.70744%; the three-month interbank rate, which reflects the cost of funds, rose to 4.70952%. In terms of long-term interest rates, the six-month interbank rate rose to 4.69679%; the one-year interbank rate rose to 4.70232%.

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Mfe confirms the 2022 targets, but is preparing to cut costs

You may also like

India, the center of the hi tech world....

Real estate: When the heating ruins the price

Opinions and Advice, Which to Choose?

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

ECB: “Growth will continue in 2023”. Record drop...

German Dax soars to new all-time highs

That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is...

Electricity, consumption down by 4.3% in Italy in...

Three things all investors should learn from the...

Personal data from the EU to the US,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy