Overnight interest rate rises above 4.9%, hitting a high in more than 15 and a half years_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On May 19, data from the Hong Kong Association of Banks showed that the Hong Kong dollar interbank rate continued to rise across the board. The overnight interim rate rose above 4.9% to 4.96583%, an increase of 0.22512% from the previous day, the highest since October 2007. The 1-week and 2-week interbank interest rates both rose above 4.7%, to 4.72077% and 4.73167% respectively; the one-month interbank interest rate related to mortgages rose for 4 consecutive days to 4.69333%, an increase of 0.12095% from the previous day; The interbank rate rose to 4.70744%; the three-month interbank rate, which reflects the cost of funds, rose to 4.70952%. In terms of long-term interest rates, the six-month interbank rate rose to 4.69679%; the one-year interbank rate rose to 4.70232%.

