Overnight money: is it worth switching accounts for higher interest rates?

How much does it bring to change the money market account frequently? getty images / d3sign

Many banks are currently trying to attract new customers with aggressive call money offers and promise interest rates of more than three percent. However, the offers are often only valid for a few months. Is it worth switching accounts frequently now? This depends, among other things, on your account balance. Financial expert Hendrik Buhrs from Finanztip also explains what you should look out for when making a change.

Three percent interest on overnight money – unthinkable a year ago, now the new reality. ING, Bigbank and Consorsbank, among others, offer three percent or more. This means that the call money interest rates are well within the range of one-year fixed deposits. However, you remain liquid and can always fall back on your savings.

But how is that possible? The turnaround in interest rates will make business with your deposits profitable again for banks. That’s why they vie for new customers with high interest rates. However, these offers also have a catch: the interest is only guaranteed for a few months – usually six. After that, you revert to standard interest rates. Sometimes they are less than one percent.

How useful is account hopping?

Can you still benefit from the offers? One solution would be to switch banks every six months – to practice what is known as “account hopping”.

But you should first consider whether the effort is worth it for you. Anyone who saves 10,000 euros in the call money account would receive 300 euros a year with three percent interest. However, long-term interest rates of up to 2.26 percent are now possible with German banks. In this case, switching accounts would only bring you 74 euros per year. On the other hand, if you have more money saved, you can benefit significantly more by switching accounts.

read too Monthly interest rate report: With these banks you can get the highest daily and fixed deposit interest rates in April

Also Hendrik Buhrs, banking expert at financial tip, points out that you should compare the effort with the equivalent value, i.e. the time costs, so to speak. “While it’s easy to open a new account online, I still have to deal with the new bank and do the registration,” he told Business Insider.

“Some find ‘interest hopping’ annoying, others like to do it for more money. With a higher account balance, the interest gain is of course more attractive than for a credit balance of EUR 500.” Buhr’s rule of thumb: The first change is worthwhile because the difference to the house bank is usually noticeable. “Then you should consider whether you would rather look for the best standard interest rate and then stay there for a longer period of time, or choose a higher, but temporary interest rate for new customers.”

Not all money market accounts are free

As a rule, there are no costs when switching accounts. But you should be careful here, because some banks still charge fees for maintaining overnight money accounts. Savings banks and cooperative banks in particular are still asking their customers to pay, explains Buhrs.

In some cases it is also possible that a current account has to be opened at the bank. This can also incur costs if it is subject to a fee. With other banks, the accounts only remain free of charge if a monthly amount is transferred to the account.

read too “If you are motivated, you can also manage without sleep”: Christoph Gröner gives an insight into his world as one of the largest building contractors in Germany

“In addition to the workload, those who switch frequently should keep in mind that they have to keep track of their accounts. It sounds trivial, but of course I shouldn’t forget an account when I’m account-hopping,” says Buhrs.

Conclusion: account hopping can actually make sense in some cases. However, there should always be a healthy balance between costs and benefits. If the change is worthwhile for you from your point of view, you have to keep an eye on the conditions. Otherwise, unexpected costs can arise and destroy the return.