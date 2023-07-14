Home » Overnight money: the beginning of a new interest rate era for savers
Business

Overnight money: the beginning of a new interest rate era for savers

by admin
Overnight money: the beginning of a new interest rate era for savers

Banks are now slowly passing the higher interest rates on to their customers. That makes switching more attractive. But there is also good news for existing customers. A bank is now making a good offer. It applies to existing and new customers and is unlimited in time. This will save customers the hopping between banks in the future. But if you remain flexible, you can get even more interest. WELT has the list of the 14 banks with the best conditions.

See also  Youcai Resources: Due to the impact of power curtailment, the output in September is lower than planned, and sales are basically normal.

You may also like

Air strike, canceled and guaranteed flights. Salvini: “Appeal...

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye launches...

Ranking of the safest cars: the Chinese Nio...

German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30...

Scholz: “You have to let all fives be...

The New Dodge Hornet Lands in Puerto Rico,...

Forza Italia, Tajani elected secretary: “I will need...

Air traffic strike in Italy: Chaos expected at...

Transport strike and contract renewals: how to avoid...

U.S. Stocks Mixed as Chinese Concept Stocks and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy