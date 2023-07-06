Home » Overnight money: This offer is the beginning of a new interest rate era for savers
Business

Overnight money: This offer is the beginning of a new interest rate era for savers

by admin
Overnight money: This offer is the beginning of a new interest rate era for savers

Banks are now slowly passing the higher interest rates on to their customers. That makes switching more attractive. But there is also good news for existing customers. A bank is now making a good offer. It applies to existing and new customers and is unlimited in time. This will save customers the hopping between banks in the future. But if you remain flexible, you can get even more interest. WELT has the list of the 14 banks with the best conditions.

See also  Will the U.S. interest rate hikes resume the market investment style? Will this change? _ Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Uni-President Low-Carbon Conference Achieves Over 1,000 Tons of...

How technology is changing the job market

Balcony power plants: According to Verivox, mini solar...

Pier Silvio takes the field? Politics in the...

Internet – Elon Musk threatens Mark Zuckerberg over...

The Cost of Maintaining a Bugatti Chiron: A...

Summer sales 2023 at the start: 60% of...

Home ownership: only still affordable in 141 of...

Leonardo del Vecchio is getting married, who is...

LNG terminal: the state government in the northeast...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy