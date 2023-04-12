Eit went fast. Within just eight months, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised the key interest rate from zero to 3.5 percent. But the customers of many savings banks, cooperative institutes or private banks still get the same on their overnight money as they did a year ago: namely zero percent. For millions of them, the turnaround in interest rates is not happening rapidly. But so far not at all.

If the banks don’t move, the customers have to do the same. Because many banks now have interesting offers again. WELT shows lists of the most attractive offers.