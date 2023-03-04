For more global financial information, please move to the 7×24 real-time financial news live broadcast
market
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, Treasury yields fell, and the three major stock indexes all rose this week
Top 20 U.S. stocks traded on March 3: Meta VR headset price cuts, stock price hits three-week high
Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Friday, Gaotu rose more than 17%, Yikatong Technology rose more than 15%
U.S. WTI crude oil closed up 2.6% on Friday, with sharp intraday volatility
New York gold futures closed up 0.8% on Friday
European stocks collectively closed up Germany’s DAX30 index rose 1.65%
the macro
Fed’s semi-annual report stresses firm commitment to bringing inflation down to 2%
Biopsy shows that US President Biden’s skin basal cell carcinoma tissue was successfully removed
A series of U.S. jobs data next week is expected to set the tone for trading
FAO Chief Economist: The extension of the agreement to export agricultural products to Black Sea ports is crucial
The oil market fluctuates violently!The UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC is an oolong
EPA asks states to assess cybersecurity of public water systems
Nigeria’s Supreme Court invalidates central bank’s old and new currency exchange policy
US President Biden Meets with German Chancellor Scholz at the White House
The historic agreement fell to the finish line?Germany and Italy take the lead in delaying the implementation of the EU’s “2035 combustion ban”
The effect of Western sanctions appears!Russia’s oil and gas revenue nearly halved in February
French government calls for teleworking for future national strikes
company
There’s a new toy in Wall Street Gambler’s Paradise, and even teens are asking about 0DTE options
“Tesla’s rival” Rivian raised its target production this year to 62,000 vehicles, and its stock price once rose by more than 10%
Apple cloud executive Michael Abbott to leave
The ox beat the ground and cried! Meta lowers the price of VR equipment, the price of the flagship machine drops by a third
After the big layoffs, the second headquarters will become an unfinished building?Amazon’s Virginia project halted
Details of Tesla’s tens of billions of factories in Mexico emerge: the first phase of investment is about 5 billion to 6 billion U.S. dollars
OMicro completed the merger into a wholly-owned subsidiary of FNOF Precious honor Limited
Comment
Summers to Powell: Don’t close the door to a 50 basis point rate hike
Richmond Fed’s Barkin backs further rate hikes but says ‘more cautious’ action is warranted
Boston Fed chief: Fed needs to do more to hit inflation target
A bet is not necessarily a loser, traders decided to take a gamble for the Fed’s March interest rate hike by 50 basis points
Khosla, founder of Strategic Value, said that the central bank’s interest rate hike has increased investment opportunities in non-performing debt
Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP
Editor in charge: Li Tong