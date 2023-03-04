For more global financial information, please move to the 7×24 real-time financial news live broadcast

market

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, Treasury yields fell, and the three major stock indexes all rose this week

Top 20 U.S. stocks traded on March 3: Meta VR headset price cuts, stock price hits three-week high

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks rose on Friday, Gaotu rose more than 17%, Yikatong Technology rose more than 15%

U.S. WTI crude oil closed up 2.6% on Friday, with sharp intraday volatility

New York gold futures closed up 0.8% on Friday

European stocks collectively closed up Germany’s DAX30 index rose 1.65%

the macro

Fed’s semi-annual report stresses firm commitment to bringing inflation down to 2%

Biopsy shows that US President Biden’s skin basal cell carcinoma tissue was successfully removed

A series of U.S. jobs data next week is expected to set the tone for trading

FAO Chief Economist: The extension of the agreement to export agricultural products to Black Sea ports is crucial

The oil market fluctuates violently!The UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC is an oolong

EPA asks states to assess cybersecurity of public water systems

Nigeria’s Supreme Court invalidates central bank’s old and new currency exchange policy

US President Biden Meets with German Chancellor Scholz at the White House

The historic agreement fell to the finish line?Germany and Italy take the lead in delaying the implementation of the EU’s “2035 combustion ban”

The effect of Western sanctions appears!Russia’s oil and gas revenue nearly halved in February

French government calls for teleworking for future national strikes

company

There’s a new toy in Wall Street Gambler’s Paradise, and even teens are asking about 0DTE options

“Tesla’s rival” Rivian raised its target production this year to 62,000 vehicles, and its stock price once rose by more than 10%

Apple cloud executive Michael Abbott to leave

The ox beat the ground and cried! Meta lowers the price of VR equipment, the price of the flagship machine drops by a third

After the big layoffs, the second headquarters will become an unfinished building?Amazon’s Virginia project halted

Details of Tesla’s tens of billions of factories in Mexico emerge: the first phase of investment is about 5 billion to 6 billion U.S. dollars

OMicro completed the merger into a wholly-owned subsidiary of FNOF Precious honor Limited

Comment

Summers to Powell: Don’t close the door to a 50 basis point rate hike

Richmond Fed’s Barkin backs further rate hikes but says ‘more cautious’ action is warranted

Boston Fed chief: Fed needs to do more to hit inflation target

A bet is not necessarily a loser, traders decided to take a gamble for the Fed’s March interest rate hike by 50 basis points

Khosla, founder of Strategic Value, said that the central bank’s interest rate hike has increased investment opportunities in non-performing debt

