(Original title: Overseas financial media focus: IMF chief says China‘s economy is recovering strongly, Fed’s 2022 profits cut nearly in half year-on-year)

Financial Associated Press, March 27th, last Friday and the weekend just past, overseas markets focused on the global economy and company dynamics. In terms of the global economy, the head of the IMF said that China‘s economy is recovering strongly, and the global economy will be another difficult year in 2023; the “high fever” of inflation continues, and the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator is expected to remain high; the Fed’s 2022 profit will drop to 58.8 billion US dollars , a rise in interest rates lowers earnings. In terms of company dynamics, Musk provided stock awards to Twitter employees at a valuation of US$20 billion, less than half of the acquisition price; First Citizens Bank is reported to be close to reaching a deal to acquire Silicon Valley Bank.

Reuters: IMF chief says China‘s economy is recovering strongly, 2023 will be another difficult year for the global economy

Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that China‘s economy is recovering strongly and it will contribute about one-third of global economic growth in 2023. Private consumption is expected to rebound quickly as the Chinese economy reopens and economic activity returns to normal.

In her speech at the 2023 China Development Forum, she also said that 2023 will be another difficult year for the global economy, with annual economic growth expected to slow to below 3%, and the outlook for 2024 is expected to be somewhat different. improvement, but global growth will remain well below the historical average of 3.8%.

Bloomberg: Inflation “fever” continues The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is expected to remain high

The Fed’s favored gauge of underlying price pressures likely remained elevated in February, putting officials in a precarious position as they try to balance resolve to fight inflation with strains on the banking system.

The U.S. price index for personal consumption expenditures excluding food and fuel, to be released on Friday, is expected to have risen 0.4% from the previous month, the median of the survey showed. That would be the biggest gain since June.

Compared with February 2022, the core inflation measure is expected to rise by 4.7%, while the headline inflation measure is expected to rise by 5.1%, both more than double the Fed’s target.

WSJ: Fed’s 2022 profit falls to $58.8 billion as rising interest rates weigh on earnings

The Fed said on Friday that it will earn $58.8 billion in 2022, down from $107.9 billion in 2021.

Higher interest rates increase the amount of money the Fed places in bank balances that belong to its depositors. Beginning last September, those payments have already exceeded the Fed’s income from its portfolio, which consists mostly of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

The Information: Musk offers stock awards to Twitter employees at a valuation of $20 billion, less than half of the acquisition price

Elon Musk offered Twitter employees stock awards at a $20 billion valuation, less than what he paid for the company, according to reports, according to a person familiar with Musk’s emails to employees. half. That’s a concrete acknowledgment of how much Twitter’s market value has fallen after the deal, but it’s still well above public market valuations for Twitter’s rivals.

Musk expects Twitter’s revenue to be less than $3 billion this year, and with the company’s $13 billion in debt, a $20 billion valuation means 11 times Twitter’s annual revenue, with an implied enterprise value of $33 billion.

By comparison, Twitter is valued at 4.5 times their projected 2023 revenue based on the average trading price of its closest digital ad rivals Snap, Pinterest and Meta Platforms in the public markets, according to Koyfin.

Bloomberg: First Citizens Bank reportedly nearing deal to buy Silicon Valley Bank

First Citizens is in advanced talks to buy Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

First Citizens could strike a deal to buy Silicon Valley Bank from the FDIC as early as Sunday, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is private. A final decision has yet to be made and talks could still fail, the people said.

Silicon Valley Bank, the largest U.S. bank to fail in more than a decade, announced its closure less than 48 hours after abandoning plans to increase capital. As interest rates rose, the bank suffered huge losses on securities sales, unnerving investors and savers who quickly began withdrawing funds.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based First Citizens had a market capitalization of $8.4 billion as of Friday.

Bloomberg: Software giant Salesforce may start a new round of layoffs and continue to focus on improving profitability

Brian Millham, chief operating officer of software giant Salesforce, said on Friday that a new round of layoffs may begin as the company continues to focus on improving profitability.

“If we feel we need to change and reshape the organizational structure, we will take those steps to drive efficiencies,” Millham said, adding that Bain, a consultant working with Salesforce to review the business, has yet to provide final recommendations.

After years of hiring and big acquisitions, Salesforce has recently turned its attention to profitability. Salesforce announced in January that it would cut 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 people, the largest layoff in the company’s history, and it also announced the closure of offices across the United States. A group of activist investors with stakes in the company are pushing Salesforce to further cut costs as it seeks to boost earnings and improve margins.